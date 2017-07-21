More unoriginal trash coming out of Hollyweird: “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later”

Wet Hot American Summer was an American comedy film that bombed in 2001. The movie takes place during the last full day at a fictional summer camp in 1981, and spoofs the sex comedies aimed at teen audiences of that era. The film was a critical and commercial failure, but has since developed a cult following.

And because Hollyweird has no original ideas left, they’ve decided to remake this (albeit set ten years later) as a series on Netflix. From Wikipedia:

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is an upcoming satirical comedy internet television series written by David Wain and Michael Showalter, and directed by Wain. The Netflix series is a sequel to both Wain’s 2001 film Wet Hot American Summer, and the 2015 prequel television series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. The series will consist of eight episodes, and is scheduled to be released on August 4, 2017.

There are plenty of reasons to ignore this internet television series. In fact, here is one reason to avoid this show:

Michael Ian Black: This comic is a favorite douche on Twitchy…because he makes it so easy. Check out his brilliant tweets:

And if that isn’t reason enough to avoid this show, here’s four more…

Christopher Meloni: A devout proggie, Christopher starred in Amy Schumer’s stupid movie, Snatched. His Twitter timeline embodies TARD (Trump Acceptance Resistance Disorder). Some recent examples:

Our snowflake president loves his participation trophies

Fragile In Chief and his minions need to be reassured.

Mike Pence, organ grinder monkey

Trump declared this week is “Made in America Week”. Which is ironic since his clothes aren’t made in America and neither was his presidency.

It’s not appropriate for this Pretender In Chief to be constantly vaca-ing on our dime. #GetAJob #BesidesBeingARussianMole

Makes one yearn for the wisdom of a Dan Quayle when the Idiot In Chief opens his mouth

With all due respect – shut up u f—ing d—, Ur damaged goods and only Putin and idiots and brown Nosers believe in u.

Alyssa Milano: This former child actress has gone full-blown TARD. Just check out her Twitter timeline. Here are a couple examples of her distaste for everything Trump:

She slammed Melania’s official portrait saying , “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings.” Apparently rich Republican women are not allowed to own/wear huge diamond rings, only rich Demorat women.

, “You look beautiful, but you could feed many of the impoverished in our country with your rings.” Apparently rich Republican women are not allowed to own/wear huge diamond rings, only rich Demorat women. In March, Alyssa wrote about how her “anger is palpable.” In an article for Marie Claire, she writes about how women will take down Trump stating, “Removing him will be up to us. Despite the crushing, life-altering blow we suffered on November 8th, it’s [sic] women who are organizing the resistance. Feminine power is boundless. Women can change the world. We already have…and we’re not giving up now.”

Alyssa also supported the Georgia congressional candidate loser Jon Ossoff. She even went to Georgia and offered rides to get people out to vote for him. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Amy Poehler: Amy is a well-known demorat who supported Obama and Hillary Clinton. She promoted Obamacare through the #getcovered hashtag.

Poehler also participated in the “Demand a Plan” video to end gun violence (aka gun control). Funny though, she and her liberal friends enjoy armed protection at award shows. Hypocrite.

Dax Shepard: Dax is married to Kristen Bell, an enthusiastic supporter of Planned Parenthood. Last year the two of them were paid to promote Samsung washing machines, of which there were 21 reported cases of machines that exploded. Oops.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later…another product of Hollyweird that I will not be watching.

DCG

