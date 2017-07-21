Black teacher calls pro-Trump high school students ‘racist’

There is hope for America’s young.

Despite the partisan political indoctrination students are subjected to in our public schools, students in one high school pushed back by posting in their classroom a Trump pic with the words “Obama, you’re fired”; Trump’s agenda; an Electoral College map of the 2016 presidential election; and a paper “wall” in support of President Trump’s proposed US-Mexico border wall.

All of that, of course, is called “racist” by the Math teacher who made the video.

I scoured the comments on the video’s YouTube page, as well as blogs that posted the video, but no one knows which school it is or the name of the teacher.

A YouTube viewer Abc Abc describes the political indoctrination he experienced in school:

“I just graduated high school and the head of the English department is a radical feminist, and she teaches 6 different English classes, sophomores and seniors… and in AP Literature we have a feminism unit, a white privilege unit, and other crap, and she told her students to take BuzzFeed ‘how privileged are you’ test. We did a unit about gender roles and how they are bad and we need to break free of them…. In history class this past year, I had one semester with one teacher, and second semester with another. In first semester, we watched a pro Hillary documentary the day of the election (some students were 18 and could vote and that swayed their vote to Hillary). And in the same class we watched a pro-ILLEGAL immigration documentary. Yes, ILLEGAL immigration. It was all about how illegals are nice and changing some guy’s mind about it in the movie. In second semester with a different teacher, we watched an anti-gun documentary, a biased police brutality documentary that disrespected police officers a lot (police brutality is awful and never acceptable of course but they portrayed it so wrong and leftist), we watched youtube videos against the trump travel ban. And videos against the electoral college. It made all the students think Trump didn’t deserve to win even though he campaigned in a way catered to the electoral college. it’s not unfair, he played by the rule and won all the important swing states. The teacher also said that the United States taking in ‘only 50,000 refugees a year isn’t that many,’ and made the class feel like we should take in more. In government class we were discussing current events and remember that nonsense thing with Mike Pence and his AOL server? It wasn’t comparable at all to what Hillary did and Pence literally didn’t do anything wrong or illegal. He didn’t smash blackberries for fucks sake. It’s not comparable to Hillary at all. And the teacher said to the class, ‘So guys isn’t this a bit hypocritical? Is this a big deal?’ And the zombified class was like, ‘yeahhh…’ and I said out loud, ‘No, it’s not.’ And the teacher shushed me and waved her hand at me to dismiss my comment. When I was a junior (2015-2016), I had a really nice history teacher but when we got to the part in US history about Roe V Wade, she literally told us what opinion to have about abortion. Pro choice obviously. And she also told us that Trump is racist. And a bigot and whatever. I don’t mind political opinions from teachers personally but I think they have a responsibility not to say that to the class. My art teacher is my friend but … he wants socialism. ‘Democratic socialism,’ he says. I only got interested in politics once Trump started running, so I wasn’t even paying attention to bias in classrooms before that… but I’m sure there was so much liberal crap that me and other kids just absorbed without even noticing.”

~Eowyn

