Rosie O’Donnell sparks outrage with Trump-killing game

From USA Today: Actress Rosie O’Donnell certainly knows how to push conservatives’ buttons. And now she is drawing their ire by pushing her own button: one that makes President Trump jump off a cliff.
“Push Trump Off A Cliff Again,” O’Donnell tweeted Saturday in an apparent play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The tweet links to a game in which the player can, as O’Donnell says, make the president jump off a cliff, again and again.
Conservatives expressed outrage as O’Donnell’s weekend tweet came to their attention. Sean Hannity’s blog referred to the game as “gross” and “sick.”
“Sadly, violence has become an acceptable form of dissent for liberals these days,” said a post on Young Conservatives.
As of this morning, more than 4¼ million people had “played” it.
The homicidal “game” was invented by Justin Hook, whose Twitter account @justinhook identifies him as living in East Hollywood. IMDb says he is a writer (“script coordinator”) of the Fox TV series “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as several other TV series.
But liberals continue to portray themselves as tolerant and caring “bleeding hearts” when they are anything but.
Just ask the souls of the millions of unborn babies they’ve killed.
The rhetoric doesn’t even make sense. As Don never went off the cliff in the first place. I would say “Poor Rosie”….But I lost all compassion and patience
for goofs like her.
The mindless hate that the Left always exhibits demonstrates why progressiveness is a mental illness. Take pity on the mentally and morally handicapped.
There she goes again.
I used to give Rosie the benefit of the doubt. Years ago when she started up with Donald Trump, I used to take her side of the story, given Donald Trump was a famous New York bloviator. Then I figured it was all a ratings game—you pump my ratings, I’ll pump yours.
But then I recalled that Rosie pushed her own “wife” off the cliff. She admitted she was jealous of her “wife’s” breastfeeding of her own baby.
In fact, I used to give lesbians the benefit of the doubt. My former landlady and her “wife” just sold the house, and she gave all of us the shaft (no pun intended).
Maybe Rosie can marry Arnold Schwartzenegger, and they can push each other off a cliff!
Hey, Rosie! Goodyear called! They want their blimp back!
If this ol battle-ax wants to push President Trump off a cliff why doesn’t she try doing it instead of trying to get OTHER people in trouble. Answer, she is probably as close to the line as she wants to be without causing the Secret Service to visit her!!
Progressive left/liberals again– Tucker Carlson takes on them being this way:
Why should we expect sane behavior from crazy people? Just look at who is front and center in the Jew News. Every nut job and pervert they can find. Who cares what they say?
