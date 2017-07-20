Rosie O’Donnell sparks outrage with Trump-killing game

Why is this womyn still living in the USA?

From USA Today: Actress Rosie O’Donnell certainly knows how to push conservatives’ buttons. And now she is drawing their ire by pushing her own button: one that makes President Trump jump off a cliff.

“Push Trump Off A Cliff Again,” O’Donnell tweeted Saturday in an apparent play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. The tweet links to a game in which the player can, as O’Donnell says, make the president jump off a cliff, again and again.

Conservatives expressed outrage as O’Donnell’s weekend tweet came to their attention. Sean Hannity’s blog referred to the game as “gross” and “sick.”

“Sadly, violence has become an acceptable form of dissent for liberals these days,” said a post on Young Conservatives.

As of this morning, more than 4¼ million people had “played” it.

The homicidal “game” was invented by Justin Hook, whose Twitter account @justinhook identifies him as living in East Hollywood. IMDb says he is a writer (“script coordinator”) of the Fox TV series “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as several other TV series.

But liberals continue to portray themselves as tolerant and caring “bleeding hearts” when they are anything but.

Just ask the souls of the millions of unborn babies they’ve killed.

