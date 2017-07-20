Reebok goes to the dark side

On July 14, 2017, during President Trump’s visit to France, he complimented 64-year-old Brigitte, the wife of newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron, 39. Trump called her “beautiful” and “in such good shape”. (The Independent)
The MSM Left went berserk, calling Trump sexist.
Reebok, a sports footwear and clothing company, tweeted this patronizing poster to scold President Trump on when it’s “appropriate” and when it’s not “appropriate” to tell a woman she’s in good shape:
Just so you know, this is the same Reebok that actually advocates and approves of infidelity:
Founded in England in 1958 by brothers Joe and Jeff Foster, Reebok is now a subsidiary of Adidas, a German multinational corporation.
By the way, Brigitte Macron is a female pederast — a “Mary Kay Letourneau” schoolteacher who preyed on an adolescent Emmanuel Macron.
Brigitte met 15-year-old Emmanuel, 25 years younger, when she was his literature and theater teacher at a Jesuit high school. Brigitte was a married woman with three children. In 2006, she divorced her banker husband, André-Louis Auzière, then married Emmanuel a year later. (IBT)
~Eowyn
“ANYBODY” including Obama could have said this to any beautiful woman and “NOTHING” would have been said or even thought about it. It is ONLY because it was President Trump that said it the the sorry a$$ed left id wringing their hands and whining about it!!!! I, for one, am SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO tired of the liberal left jumping on anything that PRESIDENT Trump says, does or THINKS! They all need to get a life and find a real job!!!
Well there you go. A Mary Kay LeTourneau, and what I could tell you about her entire family! Her father, John Schmitz was a US Congressman, but his political life failed when it was found out that this strict Catholic husband had fathered two children by another woman. His wife wanted to be the 2nd Phyllis Schlafly and those hopes were dashed. Schmitz never supported the out of wedlock children either. One of Mary Kay’s brothers was a senior executive with Blackwater, founded by Erik Prince, brother of Ed Sec. Betsy DeVos. Oh what tangled webs we weave, when first we practice to deceive.
