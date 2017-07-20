Reebok goes to the dark side

On July 14, 2017, during President Trump’s visit to France, he complimented 64-year-old Brigitte, the wife of newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron, 39. Trump called her “beautiful” and “in such good shape”. (The Independent)

The MSM Left went berserk, calling Trump sexist.

Reebok, a sports footwear and clothing company, tweeted this patronizing poster to scold President Trump on when it’s “appropriate” and when it’s not “appropriate” to tell a woman she’s in good shape:

Just so you know, this is the same Reebok that actually advocates and approves of infidelity:

Founded in England in 1958 by brothers Joe and Jeff Foster, Reebok is now a subsidiary of Adidas, a German multinational corporation.

By the way, Brigitte Macron is a female pederast — a “Mary Kay Letourneau” schoolteacher who preyed on an adolescent Emmanuel Macron.

Brigitte met 15-year-old Emmanuel, 25 years younger, when she was his literature and theater teacher at a Jesuit high school. Brigitte was a married woman with three children. In 2006, she divorced her banker husband, André-Louis Auzière, then married Emmanuel a year later. (IBT)

~Eowyn

