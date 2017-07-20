John McCain has malignant brain cancer

The Senate’s latest health care reform bill failed because the Republicans were missing one vote — that of John McCain, because we were told he was in a hospital for some treatment.

Now we know what treatment.

Joe Tacopino reports for the New York Post, July 19, 2017:

Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his hospital said in a statement Wednesday. The former Navy officer underwent a procedure to remove a bloodclot last week at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and more studies have revealed that McCain has a malignant tumor known as Glioblastoma. “The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options,” the statement read. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.” Glioblastomas are described as highly malignant, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.

From Wikipedia:

Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain. Signs and symptoms of glioblastoma are initially non-specific. They may include headaches, personality changes, nausea, and symptoms similar to those of a stroke. Worsening of symptoms is often rapid. This can progress to unconsciousness. The cause of most cases is unclear…. Glioblastomas represent 15% of brain tumors…. Despite maximum treatment, the cancer usually recurs. The most common length of survival following diagnosis is 12 to 15 months, with fewer than 3% to 5% of people surviving longer than five years. Without treatment survival is typically 3 months. It is the most common cancer that begins within the brain and the second most common brain tumor after meningioma. About 3 per 100,000 people develop the disease a year. It most often begins around 64 years of age and occurs more commonly in males than females.

Born in 1936, John McCain will be 82 next month.

