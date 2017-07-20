John McCain has malignant brain cancer

The Senate’s latest health care reform bill failed because the Republicans were missing one vote — that of John McCain, because we were told he was in a hospital for some treatment.
Now we know what treatment.
Joe Tacopino reports for the New York Post, July 19, 2017:
Arizona Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his hospital said in a statement Wednesday.
The former Navy officer underwent a procedure to remove a bloodclot last week at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and more studies have revealed that McCain has a malignant tumor known as Glioblastoma.
“The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options,” the statement read. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”
Glioblastomas are described as highly malignant, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.
From Wikipedia:
Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain. Signs and symptoms of glioblastoma are initially non-specific. They may include headaches, personality changes, nausea, and symptoms similar to those of a stroke. Worsening of symptoms is often rapid. This can progress to unconsciousness.
The cause of most cases is unclear…. Glioblastomas represent 15% of brain tumors….
Despite maximum treatment, the cancer usually recurs. The most common length of survival following diagnosis is 12 to 15 months, with fewer than 3% to 5% of people surviving longer than five years. Without treatment survival is typically 3 months. It is the most common cancer that begins within the brain and the second most common brain tumor after meningioma. About 3 per 100,000 people develop the disease a year. It most often begins around 64 years of age and occurs more commonly in males than females.
Born in 1936, John McCain will be 82 next month.
~Eowyn
I know this will make many angry but I say good riddance to the Manchurian traitor. I place him, Jane Fonda and John Carry in the same leaky boat.
RJ
The McCain story is a curious one. Records of McCain’s period as a POW were classified upon his return from North Vietnam. His commanding officer, while a POW, was Colonel Ted Guy who submitted a series of charges to military prosecutors citing McCain for, among other things, treason.
Thirty-three POWs faced court martial with McCain, by far, accused of the most serious crimes. It was also McCain, son of an admiral who was also the son of an admiral who had to be protected.
John McCain was awarded a full pardon for his crimes by President Richard Nixon. Thus, the worst traitor in American history became the “war hero” to a generation.
McCain was hounded by Marine Sgt. Major John Holland, Army Colonel Earl Hopper and the CIA’s Ted Sampley, all dead now, who cited McCain for crimes as serious as planning air defenses for the Hanoi government to aid them in downing American pilots.
Hopper credits McCain with helping shoot down sixty American aircraft. Others who served with McCain claim it was John McCain that nearly sunk the nuclear super-carrier USS Forrestal, killing or wounding nearly 300 of the crew.
This would be funny if it weren’t true. If John McCain had been around during World War II, the two primary languages in North America would be German and Japanese.
During McCain’s time in the US Senate, when it was known that American POWs were still being held in Southeast Asia, McCain worked to block repatriation though evidence of surviving POWs was overwhelming.
It was then that John McCain began being referred to by those in the military, intelligence and veteran’s community as “the Manchurian Candidate,” after the character played by English actor Lawrence Harvey in the John Frankenheimer film of the same name.
Many Americans have wondered why Russia hasn’t opened its intelligence files on McCain, files that include recordings of 32 propaganda broadcasts he made while a “prisoner.”
https://journal-neo.org/2013/10/27/ghosts-of-vietnam/
Crude of me right now, I know, but just sayin’.
Hhmmm… that’s odd. I thought ‘McCain’ WAS the definition of ‘brain cancer’? Just saying out of my wondering….
I am no fan of McCain, but this is terrible news. Like him or not, he should be in our prayers. May God have mercy on him
True. Brain cancer is brain cancer.
“How much do you love me, Cordelia?”
“I love Thee according to my bond.”
I pity John McCain for his ill health and I wish him well. But let us recall his career, rather quickly.
As a Navy Officer, John McCain crashed his jet into the USS Forrestal, resulting in the deaths of 134 of his fellow sailors. His father was an admiral in the Navy, and he avoided a court martial.
When he was taken hostage by the Viet Cong, he immediately caved and sang like a canary to his captors regarding his fellow prisoners of war. After he returned from the War, President Nixon pardoned him.
As a Senator, John McCain went to the Middle East on more than one occasion, and met with some leaders of ISIS.
Having had a bad childhood or a troubled adolescence is no excuse for a career in crime. Otherwise, Justice itself would demand that Charles Manson walk free. Am I comparing John McCain to Manson? No: John McCain’s choices and actions have resulted in the deaths of more people, even when we dismiss the Forrestal incident.
I do not wish death upon Mr. McCain. But every single person alive will die, no matter what we do. Pity and sympathy should be limited to what the person’s problem is, and not to dismiss his deeds. I wish Mr. Cain to receive the medical attention he requires—medical attention he voted against the V.A. providing his fellow veterans—and I wish he would resign, rest up, repent, and get ready to meet God with a clean slate. This is what Justice and Mercy demand.
And let us Thank God that this man never became President.
What a fitting, truthful, and lyrical epitaph for that miserable failure of a human being.
I second your wish that McCain resign and repent. That is my prayer.
Thank You, Dr. Eowyn, and I will pray to St. Maria Goretti for Mr. McCain. With God, all things are possible.
That’s an interesting choice of saints, considering she was the epitome of strength and loyalty while his behavior as a prisoner has been roundly criticized as being traitorous
Steven . . . As is usual for you, you have written a response which is eloquent, and extremely thoughtful. Since each of us will die at some point in time, I hope that McCain will have the fortitude to “do what is right” and resign his office immediately. The business of the USA goes on, regardless of who may be ill or dying, and McCain needs to step up his game and call an end to his Senatorship. I must agree, thank Heavens he did not become the POTUS. Sometimes the Good Lord watches out for us and we don’t even know it. I was not aware of the scenario regarding the USS Forestall, that is dumbfounding that he escaped court martial . . . this leads me to think that when Trump verbalized that McCain was not a “hero,” he was right on the money.
It’s difficult for me to believe what I’m hearing about McCain’s condition. He has just returned from a trip to Pakistan with MA Senator Warren. The timing of it all is troubling. His escapades in Syria and Ukraine, along with his blatant involvement in the Russian farce against Trump were closing in fast. Perhaps this is the most appropriate “way out”. Either way, he should retire for everyone’s sake. The following article sheds much light on his past http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-when-tokyo-rose-ran-for-president/
— stevenbroiles — Ditto. God works in mysterious ways.
