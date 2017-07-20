Hollyweird actress wants “old white guys in suits” to talk about birth control

I would expect this narrative from an actress who supports baby butchers Planned Parenthood.

And where ‘ya been Sophia? Didn’t you know that men CAN get pregnant? What a transphobe.

From Cosmopolitan: When Sophia Bush, 35, isn’t fighting crime as Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D., or reminiscing about the good ol’ days playing Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, the actor uses social media to tackle topics that matter to her, including women’s rights. She recently teamed up with Teva Women’s Health to launch the #NoHormonesPlz campaign, which reminds women to talk to each other and their doctors about birth-control options — there are many! She recently spoke to Cosmopolitan.com about why she cares:

Why are you speaking out about birth-control options now?

It’s [important to] talk about empowering women by giving them sovereignty over their own bodies, particularly in a climate where women’s rights are being attacked. I’m lucky that I went to a very progressive all-girls school growing up, and it felt like a safe space for these issues to be discussed. Not everyone has that luxury.

It’s hyper important to make sure people know that what their options are — especially in a time where people don’t know what kinds of care they’re going to have access to in the first place.

Some women need to use hormonal birth control because of endometriosis or because of their skin or because whatever’s going on in their particular body and their particular cocktail of DNA. Some women don’t want to add anything to the mix of their body or fare much better with birth control that is non-hormonal. You shouldn’t have to take a birth control that doesn’t agree with your body.

When did you first start talking about birth-control options?

I remember a conversation in high school with a friend who started taking birth control because of skin benefits. Later, I was like, “Wait a minute, was that a rouse? Was that a thing people said so they didn’t have to talk about whether or not they were having sex? Why are women encouraged to treat how they take care of their bodies as something that has to be excused by something else?”

How do you think we can get men more involved in the birth-control conversation?

We have to shift the conversation to include men, which means it shouldn’t be about girls wanting to be sexually active and not get pregnant or girls being promiscuous as certain arenas of old white guys in suits would like to tell us. Like, slow down, bro. The real point of having a birth-control conversation is talking about how a woman, whether she’s single or has a partner, gets to plan her life. For instance, if you’re in a master’s program, you might not want to have a kid until after that’s done. We should be looking at birth control as an education issue and a workforce issue. If men could get pregnant, the birth-control conversation would be incredibly different.

In what ways has access to birth control enabled your career?

I work in TV. I can’t just get pregnant — that’s not an option for me, and for many women who can’t just be like, “Oh, looks like I misread the calendar and I’m just going to be out of work for a while.” That’s not a thing, especially in a world in which we don’t have guaranteed paid family leave.

