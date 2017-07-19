Michigan cop rescues baby skunk with head stuck in yogurt pot

Wandering around on the net, I found this video of a very kind police officer coming to the rescue of a hungry baby skunk who got its head stuck inside a yogurt container.

The AP reports (via Detroit Free Press) that on Sunday morning, August 2, 2015, Officer Merlin Taylor of Rochester Police in Michigan was called to the 400 block of W. Third St. because a baby skunk was running in circles in the street with its head stuck in an empty yogurt pot.

Watch how Officer Taylor gingerly approached the skunk and then, with swiftness and dexterity, pulled the container from the skunk’s head and quickly jumped away to avoid being sprayed.

Fortunately, baby skunks can’t spray like adults.

It is not the first time Officer Taylor has come to the rescue of animals in trouble.

A couple of years ago he saved some baby ducks that fell down a storm drain.

God bless this kind man!

~Eowyn

