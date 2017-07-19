ManBearPig: Trump has “hurt our standing in the world”

Does anyone with a brain take this blowhard, energy-gobbling mansion owner and private carbon-emitting jet plane flyer hypocrite seriously?

And I thought proggies were all about “paying their fair share?” Heaven forbid we “undermine our alliances” with NATO by demanding they pay their fair share. Oh the horror!

From Hollywood Reporter: Al Gore spoke about Donald Trump and his withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement, as well as the controversy around Russia’s possible involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign, during an appearance on NBC’s Today on Monday.

“We’ve never had a president who’s deliberately made decisions, the effect of which is to tear down America’s standing in the world, starting with his withdrawal from the Paris agreement,” said the former vice president. “The climate crisis is by far the most serious challenge we face, but he’s also undermined our alliances such as NATO and hurt our standing in the world in many ways.”

Gore said that when he met with Trump after he was elected president, he found Trump “attentive” and had a “pleasant exchange” with him when they spoke about the environment.

“I had hoped he would come to his senses on the Paris agreement, but I was wrong,” said Gore, who has not spoken with Trump since the president’s decision on the climate-change agreement.

When asked about the Russia controversy, Gore said he thinks it is being buried that intelligence agencies have been unanimous in saying there has been “an unprecedented assault on our democracy” by Russia. “Everything that’s coming out now has to be seen in that context,” said Gore.

He declined to comment on Donald Trump Jr.’s recent scandal but said the country is going to “face some challenging months ahead.” He stressed that he has complete confidence in Robert Mueller, the independent counsel who is investigating the Trump campaign’s potential involvement with Russia.

Gore is promoting his Inconvenient Truth follow-up An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, which hits theaters on July 28.

DCG

