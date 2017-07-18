Students love socialism…but can’t define what it is

Excellent video from Campus Reform.
This is gubermint edumacajion at work.
DCG
Advertisements
Excellent video from Campus Reform.
This is gubermint edumacajion at work.
DCG
|lophatt on Joan Walsh trashes Ivanka Trum…
|MomOfIV on Tuesday Funnies: Trump vs. Fak…
|Maryaha on Outrage as Dallas officials th…
|EdK on A Twitter hashtag I wholeheart…
|lophatt on Monday Horror: No one will hir…
|lophatt on Outrage as Dallas officials th…
|lophatt on This is Chiraq: 9-year-old boy…
|truckjunkie on Outrage as Dallas officials th…
|Auntie Lulu on Monday Horror: No one will hir…
|lophatt on Outrage as Dallas officials th…
|27 years ago, Trump… on 27 years ago, Trump confronted…
|iconordic on Outrage as Dallas officials th…
|Auntie Lulu on 27 years ago, Trump confronted…
|lophatt on Joan Walsh trashes Ivanka Trum…
|Students love social… on Students love socialism……
I have done hundreds of videos and interviews like this over the years. To prove the pathetic state of education, I ask graduating high school seniors the following question, “What causes ocean tides?” 95% have no idea.
We are doomed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We ARE doomed, by design:
http://investmentwatchblog.com/replacement-migration-average-iq-scores-dropping-across-europe/
No farmer wants smart cattle. They’re hard to control.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as 5% know what’s going on,the only way we’re doomed is if they get in power,which they WILL,and use their knowledge to benefit themselves with no concern for America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh so much to learn. They can’t define socialism -communism, Marxism, collectivism, because they associate the word with –community, civility, collective, group; it is like one way, keep moving!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They can’t define the terms of socialism, capitalism or communism but they can tell you all about anal sex and other perversions taught by your public school system. I dropped out of teaching in the public schools because I could no longer justify my existence in the morally bankrupt system.
LikeLiked by 5 people
RLJohnson77, I truly respect you. High Five.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen to that! Today’s schools are truly “morally bankrupt,” with no end in sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they have cool infographics like this some leftist computer person made for them to see on their iPhones:
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
How God allowed this most despicable piece of rotten flesh be born? Why wasn’t he aborted at the time he was hashed. He followed no doctrine because he had no God, he murdered for pleasure, to satisfy his ego, the only way to feel dominance. HE WAS NOT A DOCTOR BUT A BUTCHER of young men and women. ” Don’t kill me, I am more valuable to you alive”. I wish I had been that bullet to slowly penetrate his head and ripped his brain inch by inch. I am glad he was done the same way he did it to the innocent that didn’t want to live under communism. I hate him till I no longer can breath. I celebrate his death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alma . . . i could not agree with you more! Thank you for putting it in words that everyone can understand. I shudder when I see young people wearing tee shirts displaying his ugly mug.
LikeLike
How can you like something if you know nothing about it? To like a certain food you have to try it then you wan to learn the ingredients, same for all things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect, for a joiner, acceptance is all that matters. They really aren’t about understanding anything, that might interfere with the acceptance urge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’d be interesting to take all these pro-Socialism kids and send ’em on a Month long field trip to a typical Socialist Country to live. I’d like to hear how they feel about Socialism once they’ve lived a Month up to their ears in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
truckjunkie, I applaud your sentiments. Thanks
LikeLiked by 2 people
truck . . . that would be the ultimate student “field trip.” It certainly would help to turn this nation around . . . perhaps we could arrange discounts to ship kids to Venezuela for instance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah yes, China. When the “execution van” rolls up outside your door. Better run!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No wonder college students voted for Bernie “socialist millionaire” Sanders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pingback: Students love socialism…but can’t define what it is — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition