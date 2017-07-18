Students love socialism…but can’t define what it is

Excellent video from Campus Reform.

This is gubermint edumacajion at work.

DCG

19 responses to “Students love socialism…but can’t define what it is

  1. RLJohnson77 | July 18, 2017 at 8:41 am | Reply

    I have done hundreds of videos and interviews like this over the years. To prove the pathetic state of education, I ask graduating high school seniors the following question, “What causes ocean tides?” 95% have no idea.

    We are doomed.

  2. Alma | July 18, 2017 at 8:47 am | Reply

    Oh so much to learn. They can’t define socialism -communism, Marxism, collectivism, because they associate the word with –community, civility, collective, group; it is like one way, keep moving!

    • Alma | July 18, 2017 at 11:21 am | Reply

      How God allowed this most despicable piece of rotten flesh be born? Why wasn’t he aborted at the time he was hashed. He followed no doctrine because he had no God, he murdered for pleasure, to satisfy his ego, the only way to feel dominance. HE WAS NOT A DOCTOR BUT A BUTCHER of young men and women. ” Don’t kill me, I am more valuable to you alive”. I wish I had been that bullet to slowly penetrate his head and ripped his brain inch by inch. I am glad he was done the same way he did it to the innocent that didn’t want to live under communism. I hate him till I no longer can breath. I celebrate his death.

      • Auntie Lulu | July 18, 2017 at 1:12 pm | Reply

        Alma . . . i could not agree with you more! Thank you for putting it in words that everyone can understand. I shudder when I see young people wearing tee shirts displaying his ugly mug.

  4. weezy | July 18, 2017 at 11:14 am | Reply

    How can you like something if you know nothing about it? To like a certain food you have to try it then you wan to learn the ingredients, same for all things.

    • lophatt | July 18, 2017 at 11:16 am | Reply

      I suspect, for a joiner, acceptance is all that matters. They really aren’t about understanding anything, that might interfere with the acceptance urge.

  5. truckjunkie | July 18, 2017 at 12:12 pm | Reply

    It’d be interesting to take all these pro-Socialism kids and send ’em on a Month long field trip to a typical Socialist Country to live. I’d like to hear how they feel about Socialism once they’ve lived a Month up to their ears in it.

  6. Dr. Eowyn | July 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm | Reply

    No wonder college students voted for Bernie “socialist millionaire” Sanders.

