Joan Walsh trashes Ivanka Trump: “I don’t mean to sound sexist but…”

Posted on July 18, 2017 by | 2 Comments

This comes from the oh-so-progressive editor-at-large of Salon and an MSLSD political analysis. Beautiful Ivanka living rent-free in proggies’  heads.

Buckle up cupcakes, ‘ya got three and one half years left of the current administration.

DCG

2 responses to “Joan Walsh trashes Ivanka Trump: “I don’t mean to sound sexist but…”

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 18, 2017 at 7:10 am | Reply

    Not only are you a sexist, Joan Walsh, you’re a bitch.

    I’m no fan of Ivanka given such an important role in gov’t. by Trump, but this is the pink dress she wore at the G20 which Walsh says is so inappropriate:

    For inappropriate attire for a professional woman, look no further than Salon editor-in-chief Joan Walsh herself in this interview, showing her black bra-straps underneath an unflattering tank-top:

  2. RLJohnson77 | July 18, 2017 at 7:33 am | Reply

    My daddy always said, “Everything in front of the word BUT is BS.”

