U.S. has 2 of 26 most dangerous cities in the world

In the United States, the number of homicides supposedly is at a near 25-year low — at approximately 5.3 homicides per 100,000 people.

Nevertheless, 2 of the 26 most dangerous cities in the world — where the murder rate is more than 50 per 100,000 people — are in the U.S., according to data provided by international research group Seguridad, Justicia y Paz. They are St. Louis, Missouri (#14) and Baltimore, Maryland (#26).

The ranking is determined by a city’s rate of homicide (# of homicides per 100,000 people), not by the absolute number of homicides.

A shocking 23 of the world’s 26 most dangerous cities are in Latin America:

The most dangerous city in the world is Caracas, the capital of Venezuela — the socialist country that literally is falling apart (see “Venezuela has come to this: Cannibalism in prisons”). The homicide rate in Caracas is a shocking 130.35 per 100,000 people. Caracas also tops the list in the absolute number of homicides in 2016: 4,308.

Caracas, Venezuela: 130.35 homicides per 100,000 people; 4,308 homicides in 2016. Acapulco, Mexico: 113.24 homicides per 100,000 people; 918 homicides in 2016. San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 112.09 homicides per 100,000 people; 845 homicides in 2016. Distrito Central, Honduras: 85.09 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,027 homicides in 2016. Victoria, Mexico: 84.67 homicides per 100,000 people; 293 homicides in 2016. Maturín, Venezuela: 84.21 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,483 homicides in 2016. San Salvador, El Salvador: 83.39 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,483 homicides in 2016. Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela: 82.84 homicides per 100,000 people; 727 homicides in 2016. Valencia, Venezuela: 72.02 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,124 homicides in 2016. Natal, Brazil: 69.56 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,097 homicides in 2016. Belém, Brazil: 67.4 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,633 homicides in 2016. Aracaju, Brazil: 62.8 homicides per 100,000 people; 589 homicides in 2016. Cape Town, South Africa: 60.8 homicides per 100,000 people; 2,434 homicides in 2016. St. Louis, USA : 60.4 homicides per 100,000 people; 188 homicides in 2016. Feira de Santana, Brazil: 60.2 homicides per 100,000 people; 375 homicides in 2016. Vitória da Conquista, Brazil: 60.1 homicides per 100,000 people; 208 homicides in 2016. Barquisimeto, Venezuela: 59.4 homicides per 100,000 people; 785 homicides in 2016. Cumaná, Venezuela: 59.3 homicides per 100,000 people; 266 homicides in 2016. Campos dos Goytacazes, Brazil: 56.5 homicides per 100,000 people; 275 homicides in 2016. Salvador, Brazil: 54.7 homicides per 100,000 people; 2,180 homicides in 2016. Cali, Colombia: 54 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,358 homicides in 2016. Tijuana, Mexico: 53.1 homicides per 100,000 people; 871 homicides in 2016. Guatemala, Guatemala: 52.7 homicides per 100,000 people; 1,596 homicides in 2016. Culiacán, Mexico: 51.8 homicides per 100,000 people; 469 homicides in 2016. Maceió, Brazil: 51.8 homicides per 100,000 people; 529 homicides in 2016. Baltimore, USA : 51.1 homicides per 100,000 people; 318 homicides in 2016;

It should be noted that both St. Louis and Baltimore have Democrat mayors, and both have black majority populations: 49.2% and 63%, respectively. St. Louis has lost 62.7% of its population since the 1950 census; Baltimore‘s population, too, has declined at each census since its peak in 1950.

