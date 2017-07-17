This is Chiraq: 9-year-old boy among 10 dead, 37 wounded in weekend shootings

These are the numbers at the time I scheduled this blog post on Sunday at 3:00 pm. Don’t be surprised if the numbers go up by Monday morning.

From MyFoxChicago: Ten people have been killed, including a 9-year-old boy, and 37 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Since the start of the year, 1,984 people have been shot in the city, 349 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. Last weekend, two people were killed and 38 others were wounded in city gun violence.

The 9-year-old Gustavo Garcia was in an SUV with a 31-year-old at 11:13 p.m. Friday when they were shot in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. They were traveling west in the 3500 block of East 97th Street when someone fired shots from a gray car that pulled up next to them. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said. The man was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Family members gathered inside and outside the children’s hospital. A man who said he was Garcia’s father took about 10 minutes to calm down before entering the hospital. He went back outside and fell to his knees when he learned of his son’s death. A man in the group said the family didn’t want to comment any further on the incident and declined to reveal the boy’s identity.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when he was approached by two males who shot him in the chest and left arm, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

About two hours earlier, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. A male approached and shot the men while they were standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Arthington, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital. A 31-year-old man died with a gunshot wound to the neck. A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and his condition had stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release their identities Sunday morning.

At least 31 more people have been shot across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

