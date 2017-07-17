Teen who blasted “f*ck tha police” at NYPD funeral booted from apartment

Na na na na na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.

From NY Post: A cop-hating Bronx teen has been kicked out of his apartment for repeatedly blasting the rap song “F–k Tha Police” from the window as thousands of NYPD cops gathered to mourn a slain colleague, the building’s superintendent said Friday.

Super Danny Morales said he ordered a tenant to get rid of Julien Rodriguez, 16, and his older sister, who had been staying in the tenant’s third-floor pad. “I called him and told him he needs to take care of this right away,” Morales said.

“I told him it’s disrespectful and they can’t be doing this. The police lost a family member. We all need to come together and respect that.”

Morales said he was especially offended because his nephew, Saul Quiles-Morales, is a cop assigned to the nearby 40th Precinct. “I wouldn’t want to see him lying in a box also. We need to respect the police,” he added.

The tenant, who identified himself only as “Jesus,” insisted the incident wasn’t his fault and called Rodriguez and his sister “lowlifes.”

“They’re gone. The case is closed. They’re no longer in my house. I don’t know where they went,” he added.

On Tuesday morning, Rodriguez started cranking gangster rap songs from his bedroom when cops began arriving for the funeral of Officer Miosotis Familia at the World Changers Church around the corner.

Familia was shot in the back of the head early July 5 by a gunman who fired without warning through the window of an NYPD truck in which she was filling out her official memo book.

Rodriguez switched to NWA’s infamous anti-police anthem — which includes a line about “taking out a cop or two” — moments before her memorial service was set to start, and only turned it off after 20 cops paid a visit to his apartment.

Rodriguez tried to justify his insolence by claiming that his brother and a friend had been killed by the NYPD, but The Post couldn’t verify that claim based on the names he provided.

The teen’s sister, Suleika Rodriguez, complained Friday that her brother has been threatened over his anti-cop antics, adding: “I got people on Facebook telling him, ‘You’re wrong.’”

“I don’t give a f–k. I already have an apartment,” she said, but refused to elaborate.



