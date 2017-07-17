Monday Horror: No one will hire us because of Trump

One reason why President Trump continues to tweet is because Twitter affords him a direct way to communicate to the American people, without having to depend on the fake-news MSM as a medium.

A couple of days ago, President Trump sent out this tweet, showing the employment gains since he was inaugurated.

But there’ll be no employment for these two.

H/t maziel

Come to think of it, maybe those two mutilated their faces with plastic surgery into grotesque devil masks as a way to avoid working so as to stay on welfare. Can they claim this as a Social Security disability?

But I doubt it.

I think it’s a case of demonic possession.

What do you think?

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements