Monday Horror: No one will hire us because of Trump

One reason why President Trump continues to tweet is because Twitter affords him a direct way to communicate to the American people, without having to depend on the fake-news MSM as a medium.
A couple of days ago, President Trump sent out this tweet, showing the employment gains since he was inaugurated.
But there’ll be no employment for these two.
Come to think of it, maybe those two mutilated their faces with plastic surgery into grotesque devil masks as a way to avoid working so as to stay on welfare. Can they claim this as a Social Security disability?
But I doubt it.
I think it’s a case of demonic possession.
What do you think?
~Eowyn
This is a non disabling SELF inflicted deformity that should NOT qualify them for Social Security. I wonder if they have EVER had a job and paid into S.S?????? If you don’t pay into S.S. you should never qualify except if your husband/ wife was eligible and has passed away!
Under Obama, obesity now qualifies as a Social Security disability.
I think any surgeon that participates in such mutilation should lose their license.
I agree with the writer, this was done to get out of working. They could still clean ditches, paint grafitti, clean state rest rooms. It is what they deserve.
Glenn47 . . . Certainly do agree with you. There are jobs they could do, albeit menial, and perhaps not to interesting . . . but really I think the CEO of a Fortune 500 company is out of the question for either of these freaks.
Perversion
Trump (or any president, for that matter) ain’t exactly their problem…
They can work at a circus, entertaining, no face painting required, at least make a decent(?) living and not bilking my money I am obligated to give Washington.
