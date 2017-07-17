Monday Horror: No one will hire us because of Trump

Posted on July 17, 2017 by | 9 Comments

One reason why President Trump continues to tweet is because Twitter affords him a direct way to communicate to the American people, without having to depend on the fake-news MSM as a medium.

A couple of days ago, President Trump sent out this tweet, showing the employment gains since he was inaugurated.

But there’ll be no employment for these two.

H/t maziel

Come to think of it, maybe those two mutilated their faces with plastic surgery into grotesque devil masks as a way to avoid working so as to stay on welfare. Can they claim this as a Social Security disability?

But I doubt it.

I think it’s a case of demonic possession.

What do you think?

See also:

~Eowyn

9 responses to “Monday Horror: No one will hire us because of Trump

  2. RLJohnson77 | July 17, 2017 at 5:37 am | Reply

    Congratulations Graduate! Eleven Reasons Why I Will Never Hire You.

  3. David, A child of the TRUE GOD! | July 17, 2017 at 5:46 am | Reply

    This is a non disabling SELF inflicted deformity that should NOT qualify them for Social Security. I wonder if they have EVER had a job and paid into S.S?????? If you don’t pay into S.S. you should never qualify except if your husband/ wife was eligible and has passed away!

  4. Glenn47 | July 17, 2017 at 5:48 am | Reply

    I think any surgeon that participates in such mutilation should lose their license.
    I agree with the writer, this was done to get out of working. They could still clean ditches, paint grafitti, clean state rest rooms. It is what they deserve.

    • Auntie Lulu | July 17, 2017 at 9:06 am | Reply

      Glenn47 . . . Certainly do agree with you. There are jobs they could do, albeit menial, and perhaps not to interesting . . . but really I think the CEO of a Fortune 500 company is out of the question for either of these freaks.

  6. Anonymous | July 17, 2017 at 8:06 am | Reply

    Trump (or any president, for that matter) ain’t exactly their problem…

  7. Alma | July 17, 2017 at 9:14 am | Reply

    They can work at a circus, entertaining, no face painting required, at least make a decent(?) living and not bilking my money I am obligated to give Washington.

