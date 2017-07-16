When SJWs bash their own: Vogue magazine apologizes for “gender-fluidity” cover story

Back in March, SJWs slammed Vogue for their lack of diversity on the cover that celebrated “the modern American woman” by featuring models of different ethnicities, skin tones and body types. Across social media, Vogue was criticized for staying inside the fashion industry’s narrow parameters (oh the horror!).

Now SJWs are upset that Vogue dare to tackle gender fluidity in the wrong manner. Heaven forbid a fashion magazine features models who talk about clothes swapping.

Seems likes SJWs are just as insufferable as feminists when you don’t follow their rules.

From Fox News: Vogue is sorry. The magazine released a statement on Friday apologizing for their recent cover story featuring Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

In an interview with the publication, Hadid and Malik playfully talk about borrowing each other’s clothes, which led to the magazine titling their piece, “Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity.”

“I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Hadid says in the article. “Yeah, but same,” replies Malik. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?”

Vogue readers quickly took to social to voice their concerns over the piece, calling the magazine out for not featuring real people who identify as non-binary or gender-fluid. “Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf’s T-shirt does not make you gender fluid,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Is Vogue aware that there r actual, real life, gender fluid people out there,” another person wrote. “Vogue went from 100 to 0 real quick,” shared another reader.

Following backlash on social media, Vogue issued an apology.

“The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture,” read a statement by a Vogue spokeswoman. “We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit we missed the mark.”

“We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity.”

