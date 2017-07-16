Sunday Devotional: What type of soil are you?

Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23

On that day, Jesus went out of the house and sat down by the sea.

Such large crowds gathered around him

that he got into a boat and sat down,

and the whole crowd stood along the shore.

And he spoke to them at length in parables, saying:

“A sower went out to sow.

And as he sowed, some seed fell on the path,

and birds came and ate it up.

Some fell on rocky ground, where it had little soil.

It sprang up at once because the soil was not deep,

and when the sun rose it was scorched,

and it withered for lack of roots.

Some seed fell among thorns, and the thorns grew up and choked it.

But some seed fell on rich soil, and produced fruit,

a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.

Whoever has ears ought to hear.”

Hear then the parable of the sower.

The seed sown on the path is the one

who hears the word of the kingdom without understanding it,

and the evil one comes and steals away

what was sown in his heart.

The seed sown on rocky ground

is the one who hears the word and receives it at once with joy.

But he has no root and lasts only for a time.

When some tribulation or persecution comes because of the word,

he immediately falls away.

The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word,

but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word

and it bears no fruit.

But the seed sown on rich soil

is the one who hears the word and understands it,

who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”

Let us strive to be “rich soil” who really hears and takes our Lord’s words to heart.

And if we are “rich soil,” just remember that He expects much from us, for to whom much is given, much is expected.

So use the gifts He’s given us — wholly undeserved — wisely and well, so that we each will “bear fruit” of “a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold”!

And remember, always, to tell the Triune Godhead that we love Him with our whole heart, our whole mind, our whole soul, and with all our strength.

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you!

~Eowyn

