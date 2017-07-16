Newsweek: Hillary Clinton is president in an alternate universe

The most qualified womyn…

Keep in mind that this comes from a publication that was sold for a buck.

Trump Derangement Syndrome and denial of reality continues, even after almost six months of Trump in office. Newsweek imagines what life would be like with Killary as president. Thank God it’s not our reality.

From Newsweek: Hillary Clinton sits behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office, pulling out a large blue binder and a jar of hot peppers—her typical snack as the leader of the free world. It’s 9:30 p.m., and madam president spent the day successfully rallying House Republicans and Democrats behind a health care bill that will improve upon her predecessor’s landmark initiative, the Affordable Care Act. The bill passed an hour ago, but she isn’t anywhere near done fulfilling her duties to the American people.

“I won’t be taking any more calls,” Clinton tells senior adviser Huma Abedin, who is walking toward the door near the grandfather clock. “I want to look through these Russian sanctions one more time. Tell Bill not to wait up for me.”

Abedin, leaning on the half-open door to one of the most powerful rooms in the world, gives one last look at the president before leaving the White House. “You did a good job today, Madam President.”

“Who runs the world?” Clinton asks, positioning her glasses higher on her head as she stares down at her documents.

“Girls. Girls run the world,” Abedin responds, closing the door and leaving the president to her work.

Of course, none of these events have played out in reality: Donald Trump is the president of the United States in 2017. He prefers Diet Coke during his (near) daily briefings, tweets his frustrations about the “fake news” media and regularly continues blasting his former opponent in last year’s election, often imagining what the state of the union would be like under Clinton.

Read the rest of their fantasy here.

DCG

3 responses to “Newsweek: Hillary Clinton is president in an alternate universe

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 16, 2017 at 4:35 am | Reply

    Is that piece of trash still in publication? That fake-news Newsweek that prematurely declared Hillary the winner of an election that hadn’t yet taken place in its November 8, 2016 “Special Commemorative Edition”?
    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/12/03/fake-news-newsweek-didnt-write-or-read-fake-hillary-won-cover-story/

  2. RLJohnson77 | July 16, 2017 at 5:13 am | Reply

    Read the book, “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder” https://g.co/kgs/MzikCk

    It will all make more sense after you learn how they are mentally deluded.

  3. Alma | July 16, 2017 at 6:02 am | Reply

    “Tell Bill not to wait for me”. Hahahahaaaaa, Bill is nowhere to be found……..!!! Huma: “The search party have not come back either. I think they are looking for…….wiener?”

