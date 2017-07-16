6 responses to “Declassified CIA document on pyramids in Cydonia, Mars

  1. marblenecltr | July 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm | Reply

    Mars has obviously had its day, I’ll go to Bermuda. (I don’t doubt the great possibility of previous life on Mars.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. lophatt | July 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm | Reply

    Mars may once have been peopled by the gender fluid. Now its a wasteland. Next stop, Uranus.

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Alma | July 16, 2017 at 6:34 pm | Reply

    All democrats come aboard! No first class cause you are all the same.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Maryaha | July 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm | Reply

    There was a man named David Flynn, a devout Christian and absolute genius, that wrote a book entitled, “Cydonia: The Secret Chronicles of Mars”, that goes into this subject in depth, from a Christian perspective. David was lovingly called , “The Gentle Genius” because he was such a kind and humble man, even though he was so brilliant. He died pretty suddenly in 2012 from a brain tumor. He also wrote “Temple at the Center of Time”, another masterpiece. His twin brother, Mark Flynn, is also super smart intelligent and the website they started back in the 90s is here:

    http://www.siriustwins.com/watcher/

    They both did some amazing work on the crop circles phenomenon.

    Liked by 1 person

    • lophatt | July 16, 2017 at 8:30 pm | Reply

      While these things are interesting, we should remember that there is but one God. In ancient times people mistakenly worshipped false gods. If we acknowledge and believe this, it doesn’t matter what one or another “god” is alleged to have said. Any teaching is either of the one true God or it isn’t.

      The Church does acknowledge entities that are not in harmony with God. While it may sound simplistic, it is quite accurate to say that that which is not of God is of Satan. The nature of the universe is such that there are no neutral positions.

      Each of us must understand this, make our choice and live by it. We cannot do that for anyone else but ourselves. While some of what is said about the mystery religions is true in the sense that it has been verified by Jesus Christ, the “whole” of them is not. One could say that the reason God sent his only begotten Son was precisely because people simply did not understand.

      So, when I run across something like this I know that there are no “other gods” in competition with the True God. Those who push those ideas clearly do not understand the nature of God.

      Like

  5. Maryaha | July 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm | Reply

    One more thing, Mark Flynn has authored a book also, “Forbidden Secrets of the Labyrinth” , which is very interesting. Here’s a sample of the subject matter.

    Liked by 1 person

