Welfare mom brags about raping taxpayers

The Conservative Tribune reports that in a viral clip uploaded to the Internet, a welfare mom of 3 in Brooklyn brags about raping stupid taxpayers, who work 9 to 5, of their hard-earned money.

Language Warning: The woman’s rant is full of f_, s_ and a_obscenities and nearly incomprehensible.

I was able to make out these words:

“Fuck it, I don’t pay taxes. Fuck Trump. I’m gonna rape that shit sitting on my ass.”

Send this to President Trump, and ask that this woman be stripped of all welfare benefits: SNAP or food stamps, Aid to Families with Dependent Children, public housing, Medicaid . . . .

~Eowyn

