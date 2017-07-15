Welfare mom brags about raping taxpayers

The Conservative Tribune reports that in a viral clip uploaded to the Internet, a welfare mom of 3 in Brooklyn brags about raping stupid taxpayers, who work 9 to 5, of their hard-earned money.

Language Warning: The woman’s rant is full of f_, s_ and a_obscenities and nearly incomprehensible.

I was able to make out these words:

“Fuck it, I don’t pay taxes.

Fuck Trump. I’m gonna rape that shit sitting on my ass.”

Send this to President Trump, and ask that this woman be stripped of all welfare benefits: SNAP or food stamps, Aid to Families with Dependent Children, public housing, Medicaid . . . .

~Eowyn

11 responses to “Welfare mom brags about raping taxpayers

  2. weezy | July 15, 2017 at 8:45 am | Reply

    II Thes “…..if any would not work, neither shall he eat.” Cut ALL her welfare benefits, period!

  3. Alma | July 15, 2017 at 9:06 am | Reply

    A mother of three, she really is a mother…… and to think our hard earned taxed money goes to that scum bag. And to know that those three kids are going to be just like her, it is a never ending story of the low lives that pollute our country from one extreme to the other. Say, You are 18 years old now? Make them go in the military, the only way to pay back the money your mother raped us from!

    • Auntie Lulu | July 15, 2017 at 9:54 am | Reply

      Alma . . . I agree 100% with you. It’s these single mothers with this wretched mentality producing multiple children that will break the back of the American taxpayer.

  4. Sherry | July 15, 2017 at 9:09 am | Reply

    I can’t get over the fact that that thing reproduced. That voice makes me want to stick my arm through those damn earrings and rip ’em out. So gross, so disgusting! Unfortunately, that creature is not the only one of her kind. Ugly, loud, foul-mouthed, ignorant slime. She’ll get hers one day.

  5. Kevin J Lankford | July 15, 2017 at 9:38 am | Reply

    Is this just another rachel dolezal? Looks a little light skinned to be acting and sounding like such a fool. May be just one more illegal alien proud of her free ride.

  6. weezy | July 15, 2017 at 10:36 am | Reply

    II Thes 3:10, sorry I didn’t complete the scripture.

  7. cogitoergosumantra | July 15, 2017 at 10:49 am | Reply

    Wow. She should’ve been sterilized long ago. Maybe try ECT therapy too.

  8. marblenecltr | July 15, 2017 at 10:52 am | Reply

    Looking at this somewhat lightly, that woman needs double concentration in her studies, anger management and language management. Many needed minors also come to mind. More seriously, what would a few inbred generations of her kind be like? We will never know, for their extinction has been planned by those who seeks most of ours as well.

