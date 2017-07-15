This is Chiraq: 4 killed, 15 wounded in Thursday shootings

From MyFoxChicago: Four people were killed and 15 wounded in separate shootings across the South and West sides of Chicago on Thursday. Additionally, a man died after a gun went off in his waistband in the West Englewood neighborhood.

So far this year, 1,937 people have been shot in the city, leaving 338 dead, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

Thursday’s latest slaying happened just before midnight in Princeton Park, where officers found a 29-year-old man shot in the head on the ground next to a vehicle in the 200 block of West 95th Street. He died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago Police.

About 7:45 p.m., Terbord Williams was shot in the torso during a Wrightwood neighborhood drive-by attack, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The 24-year-old man died at the scene in the 2600 block of West 83rd Street.

At 12:20 p.m. in Humboldt Park, someone walked up to 29-year-old Derrick Murray in the 4600 block of West Augusta and shot him repeatedly, authorities said. The Lawndale resident died at Stroger Hospital within the hour.

The day’s first fatal shooting happened shortly after midnight in Lawndale, where a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the “lower extremities” in the 3100 block of West Lexington, police said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Thursday’s final nonfatal shooting happened about 11 p.m. on the Near West Side and left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. One or more shooters opened fire on him from a car as he walked into an apartment building in the 200 block of South Maplewood, police said.

An hour before that, someone with dreadlocks in Lawndale shot a 28-year-old man repeatedly as he rode a bicycle in the 4200 block of West Cermak, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

Thirteen more people were shot separately between 2 a.m. and 10 p.m., and they were expected to survive.

The bloodshed continued into early Friday, as two men were slain in separate attacks in Fernwood and Chatham. And two more were wounded in Albany Park and South Shore — all before 3 a.m.

