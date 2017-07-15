Senator Maria Cantwell (Demorat – WA) fails spelling

There’s a reason many in Washington state call her “Cantdowell.”

  1. RLJohnson77 | July 15, 2017 at 8:54 am | Reply

    How many ways can you spell stupid???

  2. Alma | July 15, 2017 at 8:54 am | Reply

    Mariaaaahhh mariaaaahh, i just met a girl named Maria, and she Cantdowell, not even spell, a naaaaame , Mariaaahhh, it is Medicaid, ( to the tune of Broadway’s West Side Story).

    • cogitoergosumantra | July 15, 2017 at 9:42 am | Reply

      One of my favorite movies of all time… except that they die in the end, just as in Romeo & Juliet.

      Natalie Wood… sigh.
      [https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/M/MV5BMTI3NjM5OTgxNF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTYwOTg4NTM2.V1_UY317_CR2,0,214,317_AL.jpg]

      “Gee, Officer Krupke, Krup you!”
      [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7TT4jnnWys]

  3. marblenecltr | July 15, 2017 at 10:38 am | Reply

    Shouldn’t “Medicad” end in an “e”? No, I get a n “f”?

