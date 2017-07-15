ManBearPig claims climate battle just like fight against slavery, apartheid

Yeah, no.
From Fox News: Global warming activist profiteer and former veep Al Gore likened the battle over climate change to humanity’s greatest struggles — like the fights against slavery, apartheid and nuclear proliferation — during a speech Thursday in Australia, according to a newly reported transcript.
In a July 13 speech to the EcoCity World Summit in Melbourne, the former vice president argued combating global warming was “in the tradition of all the great moral causes that have improved the circumstances of humanity throughout our history,” according to the website Climate Depot.
“The abolition of slavery, woman’s suffrage and women’s rights, the civil rights movement and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, the movement to stop the toxic phase of nuclear arms race and more recently the gay rights movement,” Gore said.
Marc Morano, executive editor for ClimateDepot.com, told Fox News he made an audio recording of Gore’s remarks because summit organizers prevented media from videotaping the event.
Morano, a former communications aide to climate change skeptic Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., also confirmed reports that security staff physically prevented people from taking photos with their cell phones.
It is not the first time Gore has drawn the parallel between global warming and civil rights. “The climate movement should be seen in the context of the great moral causes that have transformed and improved the outlook for humanity,” Gore said at an green energy awards ceremony in June.
“It was wrong to allow slavery to continue, it was wrong to deny women the right to vote, it was wrong to discriminate on the basis of skin color or who you fell in love with,” he continued.
In a 2013 interview with The Washington Post, Gore likened climate change “deniers” to alcoholic fathers who fly off the handle when the issue is mentioned.
“The conversation on global warming has been stalled because a shrinking group of denialists fly into a rage when it’s mentioned. It’s like a family with an alcoholic father who flies into a rage every time a subject is mentioned and so everybody avoids the elephant in the room to keep the peace,” he explained.
Gore has been in Australia as part of a tour promoting the upcoming release of “An Inconvenient Sequel,” the follow-up to the 2006 documentary on global warming.
His name says it all… GORE!… And it’s “Al” BS! Barf, barf, barf.
The climate battle is the battle for Gore and his comrades to hold on to their massive fortunes derived out of fear and lies. How come no interviewe ever asks him about his predictions that we would all be under water years ago that have not even come close. It never has happened as none of his predictions have happened. But the bought and paid for media NEVER questions him about it. The Polar bears are plentiful and the ice caps so large now they had to cancel a recent trio to do some ‘studies’ on global warming. Gore should be arrested for fraud. He was one of the primary movers and shakers of bringing UN Agenda 21 to the US which was and is (2030 Agenda) an effort to use climate change to destroy the US middle class, bring about the one world government and UN control of every human activity. Gore is an enemy to America and should be in jail for treason or at minimum fraud on a monumental scale.
Marc Morano crossed paths with Gore and offered him the DVD of his film Climate Hustle. He got the cold shoulder.
Here is Marc with Andrew Bolt…….
Marc’s site with the latest for anyone wishing to subscribe….
http://www.climatedepot.com/?mc_cid=89157353b7&mc_eid=0015b829a7
All of these claims that Al Gore states – makes you wonder – is he playing with his marbles, again?
A fellow Western Australian was at Gore’s presentation in Melbourne and has just written a critique of his propaganda. [Joanne Nova has a great site for those following the polemic]…….
http://joannenova.com.au/2017/07/al-gore-2017-was-that-science-or-gratuitous-random-weather-porn-to-fuel-superstitious-belief/?mc_cid=f5f76fc94d&mc_eid=0015b829a7
The saddest of all tales is that our young people are being indoctrinated with this major lie, to the point they feel fear that the world is going to topple any day now. I still maintain that the Creator of Our Earth has a plan in mind as to what His children need, and also that the Earth needs to remain standing until such time as Jesus Christ returns. This Earth has forever been in a state of flux and change, and it will remain so until the Creator deems that the time span of the Earth is up. I don’t understand why some people cannot comprehend that very simple idea. God has things well in hand, Do Not Spend Your Time or Energy in Worrying About Something Such as the Normal Changes in Temperature, this is all part and parcel of His Plan. Here in Portland, we have a wildlife area called Smith & Bybee lakes, I remember my Father telling us tales of he and his friends being able to skate on the ice covering this boy of water when he was a boy . . . in my 70 years of life, I have never know a time when there was ice on Smith & Bybee lakes, which tells me that there has been an adjustment in weather patterns.
I think that those such as Al Gore are UN-Godly men, and they haven’t the faintest idea that God has everything under control. Gore and his like are also so into fleecing the public to get gain that there is little doubt who their master is.
When they go live in caves I’ll start to listen to their crap. But until then I can’t help but notice how Al Gore and the rest of the church of climatology travel in private jets, own huge mansions that require huge resources from the earth, you know the hypocrisy.
