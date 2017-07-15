Female House Democrats defy patriarchy with sleeveless Friday

With all the problems in America and the world, female Democrats in the House of Representatives showed their defiance of the oppressive patriarchy by baring their arms yesterday, declaring Fridays henceforth to be sleeveless.

The U.S. House of Representatives has a dress code for House chambers of suit-and-tie for men and sleeves and no open-toed shoes for women.

Some of the female representatives tweeted their decisive blow against male patriarchy:

Hank Berrien reports for The Daily Wire, July 14, 2017:

The brouhaha over the dress code was triggered when Weekly Standard reporter Jenna Lifhits tried to use paper from her notebook as a way to cover up her shoulders, but was refused entrance to the House chambers. Independent Journal Review reporter Haley Byrd was ejected from the Speaker’s lobby for wearing a sleeveless dress. On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan indicated he would ask the sergeant-at-arms to modernize the dress code that also includes requiring men to wear a suit and tie in both the Speaker’s lobby and House chamber. The celebration over the defiant escape to freedom from the patriarchy now will be etched in history alongside other historic moments such as the 1963 Martin Luther King-led March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Next on the Democrat women’s agenda:

Hairy Armpit Friday!

Because shaving women’s armpits is submission to the oppressive male patriarchy.

~Eowyn

