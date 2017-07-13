Pedogate arrests: US Army general, Ohio mayor & TV actor raped children as young as 3

It is said that pedophiles include “pillars of the community” — government officials, judges, police, lawyers, doctors, teachers, priests, ministers and rabbis.
While some find that hard to believe, here are three recent cases proving the claim to be true.
(1) The 2-Star General
Army Times reports that on April 14, 2017, retired U.S. Army 2-star Maj. Gen. James Grazioplene was charged with 6 counts of rape of a minor on multiple occasions between 1983 and 1989.
Grazioplene, of Gainesville, Virginia, entered the Army in March 1972 as an armor officer. He was director of force development in the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighting Capabilities Assessment, before retiring in January 2005. As a retiree, Grazioplene is still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
The military offered no other details on the case, nor did they say why Grazioplene is only charged now, decades after the alleged rapes.
The criminal investigation remains open. If convicted, Grazioplene faces life imprisonment and the loss of his pension.
According to the Daily Mail, Grazioplene had also worked for Mission: Readiness, an organization of retired admirals and generals working with school children, and as VP of military contractor and notorious child sex-trafficker DynCorp International.
From #Pizzagate Wiki:
“DynCorp has routinely been connected to human trafficking activities, and more specifically child sex trafficking, in countries throughout the globe. Multiple instances of child and drug trafficking, and even the direct sale of child pornography in Bosnia and Colombia during the 1990s, earned them a reputation which led to a federal investigation from 2004 to 2005. They would also be directly responsible for the loss of at least $2 trillion USD in Department of Defense funds.
Despite active federal investigations into DynCorp and successful lawsuits against them no employee has ever been prosecuted in criminal court.”
When she was Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton hushed up DynCorp’s hiring of a 15-year-old bacha bazi boy prostitute to perform lap dances at a DynCorp party in Afghanistan.
(2) The Mayor
In April 2017, Richard Keenan, 66, a Democrat and former mayor of Hubbard, Ohio (2010-2011), was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for raping a girl over a 3-year period, beginning when she was four.
Keenan had pleaded guilty to 8 counts of rape, 4 counts of attempted rape and 8 counts of gross sexual imposition, all involving the same child. A rape conviction carries a sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors agreed to a plea agreement of life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years.
The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports that Keenan’s wife, Diana, heard about the sex assaults from the child. She then confronted her husband, who admitted, “I did it.”
Keenan also admitted his assaults in “group discussions” while he was in the ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital psychiatric ward, but blamed the victim for initiating the acts and called the girl a “willing participant.”
According to the UK Independent, Keenan had also worked for the Hubbard city council in the 1990s and was a probation officer. In 2010, he told The Vindicator that he had “dedicated [his] life to Jesus”.
(3) The Actor
Radar Online reports, July 12, 2017, that Toby Willis, 47, the dad of TLC cable TV’s The Willis Family reality show, has been sentenced to two 25-year sentences and two 40-year sentences, after pleading guilty to four counts of child rape, including victim(s) as young as three. His sentences will run concurrently.
Willis, a father of 12, has been under investigation since 2016, when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation suspected his involvement in the abuse of a young girl. Upon further investigation, three other sexual abuse cases were discovered. His victims were between ages 3 and 13 at the time of abuse.
A frightened Willis fled his home, yet was captured later that year in Kentucky, where he had hitchhiked in an attempt to escape the law. Willis’ TLC reality family show was cancelled in 2016, weeks before his arrest.
H/t Voat
Is it just me, or have there been more arrests of pedophiles, both small fishes and high-profile like the ones in this post, since Donald John Trump was inaugurated President?
Keep President Trump in your prayers!
~Eowyn
Progress. Every one counts. When I read about babies and 3 year olds, can’t help but wish these depraved monsters would be better off dead. July is a very bad month on the satanic calendar, Bohemian Grove is guarded like Fort Knox. http://www.theopenscroll.com/hosting/SatanicCalendar.htm
Why is this filth so rampant? What has been done to their minds to make them so perverted?
An excellent question. Some 35 years ago, my youngest sister, Phyliss, married a tall blond, muscular hunk, Dennis, who went to art college in Portland, Oregon to become an art teacher while Phyliss slaved in a crummy social worker position for years to support him.
Over time he became increasingly abusive, ending in beatings which unsettled her already timid nature. She took refuge in their 2 children; he mostly ignored them except for lavish gifts on birthdays and Christmas. Of course he beat his son, Anthony. I can’t recall the setting, but one day he announced he was gay and deserted her to live w/his boy friend, a former student.
He then pursued an alternative career –are ya ready?– as a therapist for sexual deviants, employeed by the glorious state of Oregon. How well vetted was he? I’ve no idea. Can you guess where this is headed? All horribly true; Phyliss has never really recovered, neither have Anthony or Angela (she’s attempted suicide many times, self-inflicted wounds, anorexia, etc., etc..)
Finally, he got high enough in the hierarchy of deviant counseling he became an expert in ‘revulsion therapy’ on state prisoners in ‘rehabilitation programs’. In these programs sexual predators are first sexually aroused by videos of their perversions, then they are forced to breathe an unbelievable mixture of human feces & urine, rotten eggs, cat feces & urine, & other very foul stenches.
And here’s the capper: Can you imagine where they got this proprietary Stinkorama in quantity sufficient for multiple programs? Why from the expert, Denny! And where did he get it? Why this scum-sucking deviant MADE IT AT HOME from his own filth and his cats! FULL CIRCLE State-certified insanity, in my estimation. Oh and Denny’s fine, living on fat state pensions and all that, as my sister and both her children still struggle to get away from this walking nightmare.
Just when you think it can’t get much worse, right? I’d like to use a Sicilian Persuader –i.e., a baseball bat– on Denny to get some sense into his head.
Good. Get these bast*rds.
If President Trump is worth supporting for one issue alone, this is it. I am very happy that he has seen fit to pursue this, and I look forward to the day when Attorney General Sessions announces the arrests of Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Podesta Brothers for their crimes.
I agree that ANYONE who is truly guilty of these crimes deserves to be significantly punished.
However, you should also know the policing agencies are using child porn as a way to entrap good people. There are many documented cases where an individual received an email which has an attachment. This attachment looks legitimate and is often a PDF file. When opened, it looks innocent enough. Unfortunately, in the coding there is “fragmented” child porn files. This is scattered all over your hard drive.
In time, each of these fragments can be used against you.
Be careful……
Busts wouldn’t have happened without Trump…
As “big” as these may seem, they aren’t. Pizzagate forced some action. The response? Sacrifice a few low-level pervs. Believe me, the real movers and shakers of this are very much in control.
Anyone interested can study the Dutroux affair. Look at Jimmy Saville and the rest of the BBC and royal connected actors in the UK. Don’t think for a moment that its any different here.
The type of scum that seek power are basically all alike. None of them are to be trusted, especially not with our kids.
