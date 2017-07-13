Muslim woman who threw her newborn baby to its death from a window after hiding the pregnancy/birth from her parents escapes jail

INFURIATING.

From Daily Mail: A woman who dropped her newborn from a window in her high-rise apartment to hide her pregnancy from her parents has been sentenced to probation.

Mubashra Uddin, 20, was sentenced to four years’ probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member in Cook County Court in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of her infant, named in official documents a Baby Jane Uddin.

Uddin dropped Baby Jane from a window in her eighth floor Chicago apartment after she had given birth on November 11, 2015, so that her parents would not find out about her pregnancy. The baby died about an hour later.

Though she was initially jailed without bond, Cook County Judge Carol Howard reduced Uddin’s bail last year to $275,000, according to the Chicago Tribune. Uddin eventually posted bond and was released. She lived with her parents and was on electronic monitoring.

She was given credit for serving 603 days in jail and was sentenced to at least 48 months’ probation at her sentencing Thursday.

She did not tell her parents, who are Pakistani Muslim, that she became pregnant by her boyfriend because she knew they would not approve, assistant state attorney Patrick Turnock said at the time.

Uddin gave birth around 11.20pm to a full-term seven pound 11 ounce girl in a bedroom she shared with her younger sister. When she heard her mother approach the room, Uddin dropped the girl out of the bedroom window.

The DeVry University student had only told her boyfriend and another friend that she was pregnant. She hid the pregnancy from her family by wearing clothing that concealed the bump, according to Turnrock.

Baby Jane was still alive when she was found by a man in the grass outside the high-rise in the Uptown neighborhood just before midnight. The man who found the newborn baby girl asked security at the building to call an ambulance and wrapped the bloody and naked child in shirts and two baby blankets he retrieved from his home nearby.

The baby girl suffered extensive injuries, including fractures to her skull, spine and ribs, a broken shoulder, and a lacerated liver and bowel. She was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, just a block from the apartment building. Baby Jane was pronounced dead at 12.25am Thursday.

Her death was ruled a homicide by blunt-force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

When police went to Uddin’s apartment, officers found blood in the bedroom and bathroom as well as on sheets and a pair of scissors. Investigators said Uddin made ‘multiple admissions’ on video.

Judge Peggy Chiampas said the teenager’s family circumstances will be considered during the case. Uddin was arrested a day after her baby died.

