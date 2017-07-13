Monkey Business in Court

When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t trying to stall President Trump’s agenda, it has other important cases
AP: Federal court to rule if a monkey owns the copyright for its selfie photos
July 12, 2017 at 7:42 PM
By Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight Wednesday as a federal appeals court heard arguments on whether an animal can hold a copyright to selfie photos…
“People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued Slater and the San Francisco-based self-publishing company Blurb, which published a book called “Wildlife Personalities” that includes the monkey selfies, for copyright infringement. It sought a court order in 2015 allowing it to administer all proceeds from the photos taken in a wildlife reserve in Sulawesi, Indonesia to benefit the monkey.”
Read more: http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/07/federal_court_to_rule_if_a_mon.html
Well dear readers, here’s a case considered worthy of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Any thoughts?
♞
More monkeyshines from the buffoons and baboons at the 9th Circuit as they ape Justice! Bailiff, take this kangaroo out of this court!
Oh, PETA wants control of the money “on behalf of” the monkey… (Yeah, right.)
I believe this one and his uncle will be running for office next cycle.
