Monkey Business in Court

Posted on July 13, 2017 by | 3 Comments

When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals isn’t trying to stall President Trump’s agenda, it has other important cases 

AP: Federal court to rule if a monkey owns the copyright for its selfie photos

July 12, 2017 at 7:42 PM

This 2011 photo provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals shows a selfie taken by a macaque monkey on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi with a camera that was positioned by British nature photographer David Slater. The photo is part of a court exhibit in a lawsuit filed by PETA. (David Slater/Court exhibit via AP)

By Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight Wednesday as a federal appeals court heard arguments on whether an animal can hold a copyright to selfie photos…

“People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued Slater and the San Francisco-based self-publishing company Blurb, which published a book called “Wildlife Personalities” that includes the monkey selfies, for copyright infringement. It sought a court order in 2015 allowing it to administer all proceeds from the photos taken in a wildlife reserve in Sulawesi, Indonesia to benefit the monkey.”

Read more: http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/07/federal_court_to_rule_if_a_mon.html

Well dear readers, here’s a case considered worthy of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Any thoughts?

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor, Insanity and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Monkey Business in Court

  1. stevenbroiles | July 13, 2017 at 9:51 am | Reply

    More monkeyshines from the buffoons and baboons at the 9th Circuit as they ape Justice! Bailiff, take this kangaroo out of this court!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Anonymous | July 13, 2017 at 10:01 am | Reply

    Oh, PETA wants control of the money “on behalf of” the monkey… (Yeah, right.)

    Liked by 1 person

  3. lophatt | July 13, 2017 at 10:49 am | Reply

    I believe this one and his uncle will be running for office next cycle.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s