Maine demorat representative calls Trump supporters racist and dumbasses and bonus – he threatened Trump

This rant comes from Scott Hamann, a Democratic member of the Maine House of Representatives, representing District 31. He was first elected to the chamber in 2012.

On Facebook he went off on Trump and his supporters. Of course, he’s apologized so his party will forgive him. I doubt the Secret Service will be so quick to forgive his “sarcasm.”

From WMTW: Rep. Scott Hamann, (D) South Portland, is apologizing for an obscene Facebook post criticizing President Trump and his supporters.

“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend. While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language,” Hamann wrote in a statement.

Hamann wrote, “Trump is a half-term President, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p**sy.” The post also criticized the president for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G 20 Summit and the Access Hollywood tape where President Trump made the comment about grabbing women by their genitalia.

Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas was quick to respond to the post.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the level of revulsion I feel after reading Representative Scott Hamann’s recent tirade that has come to light. Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this tirade is an implied death threat against our President,” Kouzounas wrote. He went on to call the comments, “unhinged and dangerous.” He’s calling on Maine Speaker of the House Sarah Gideon (D-Freeport) to take action.

Hamann’s apology made no reference to the comment about President Trump being a half-term president.

