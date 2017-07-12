The crying Merkel Caption Contest

This is the 154th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About: The photo above, of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump, was taken at the recent G-20 Summit, July 2017, in Hamburg, Germany. No explanation given.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM:D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Trump: “Shame on you, Madame Chancellor, for asking me to grab your p*ssy!”

~Eowyn

2 responses to “The crying Merkel Caption Contest

  1. RLJohnson77 | July 12, 2017 at 4:05 am | Reply

    ~Eowyn,
    I can’t beat your entry. I doubt anyone can…..
    Good grief that’s funny.

    Like

  2. Glenn47 | July 12, 2017 at 4:17 am | Reply

    Angela, I have to tell you about this video I saw of you dancing in Greece. Was that really you?

    Like

