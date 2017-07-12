Liberal Insanity: 22 genders!

The Left invented identity politics.
It was their guru Karl Marx who invented class identity politics (called “class consciousness”). Since then, the Left have been “discovering” and politicizing new identities at an increasingly dizzying speed — from race (black, brown) to ethnicity (hyphenated Americans) to religion (Muslims, atheists and the sacrosanct, beyond-criticism Jews) to sexual orientation (LBGT) and, the latest, gender. All of which serves the singular purpose of dividing Americans into separate groups of perpetually-aggrieved victims.
If you think the biologically-fictitious transgender identity is bad, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
See “American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism”
For its 2016 VIDA Count Intersectional Survey, the U.S. literary organization VIDA: Women in Literary Arts has 22 genders!
VIDA’s bizarre list of genders include “agender” (no gender), “bigender” (both male and female), “intersex” (neither male nor female?), “multigender”, “polygender”, and “transmisogyny constrained” (whatever that is).
Compared to New York City, however, VIDA is stone-age conservative. See “New York City government recognizes 31 genders“.
Truly, liberalism is a mental disorder of a magnitude hitherto underestimated in its pathology and severity.
H/t FOTM‘s CP
~Eowyn
Since a FEW people are confused in what they ARE,lets give ’em a whole bunch of NEW possibilities to try out. That’ll REALLY scramble their brains!
Yes, Karl Marx started it all, and Lenin and Trotsky perfected their techniques with their captive Russia. The Frankfurt School institutionalized cultural Marxism and projected it across generations.
And what we have seen since the 1960’s has been the politicization and ideologicalization of sex. Note the term “cisgender”: I am assuming this term refers to people like you and me who consider themselves to be gender-specific and heterosexual. With their categorization here, they are attempting to control us with language—“he who controls the language controls the terms of the debate,” as it were. IT DOESN’T WORK WITH ME. And it doesn’t work with the rest of 98% of the post-pubescent non-entertainment portion of the population!
People are beginning to wake up to this cultural Marxist derangement. They are not intellectuals, per se, and it may take them some more time to wake up to what is going on. But note the Marxist opposition is “full of sound and fury”: They are ramping it up, and they have their bully-boys in the media to back them up.
It doesn’t work with me on any front—not the political, not the ethnic, certainly not the religious: The commies and deconstructionalists have over-played their hand here. So now the question is, How do we red-pill those who haven’t woken up yet? We tear down their shibboleths: We mock and ridicule the mainstream media—the NY Times, the WSJ, even Fox News. We mock and ridicule pop entertainment.
Encouraging news: I did have a couple in my Uber last week who know all about the Satanism and Illuminism pushed by Beyonce and Jay-Z. These people were in their 30’s, and they’ve woken up to it. So there is hope. We just lack the glamour and glitz the other side has and hypes up. (And I’m afraid we still lack the organization the other side has and uses so efficiently.)
Steven . . . thank you for the excellent (as usual) dissertation on this subject. Until such time as I loose my mind, I am a female, her, she, heterosexual. I will get mad at anyone who confuses me with BS such as has been suggested by these loonies.
That should screw up the census, ancestry, animal kingdom, etc. I wonder how the will fix that mess.
Science!
That book title says it all- Liberalism is a Mental Disorder. (Savage)
X or Y chromosomes. Nothing more, nothing less.
