Liberal Insanity: 22 genders!

The Left invented identity politics.

It was their guru Karl Marx who invented class identity politics (called “class consciousness”). Since then, the Left have been “discovering” and politicizing new identities at an increasingly dizzying speed — from race (black, brown) to ethnicity (hyphenated Americans) to religion (Muslims, atheists and the sacrosanct, beyond-criticism Jews) to sexual orientation (LBGT) and, the latest, gender. All of which serves the singular purpose of dividing Americans into separate groups of perpetually-aggrieved victims.

If you think the biologically-fictitious transgender identity is bad, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

See “American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism”

For its 2016 VIDA Count Intersectional Survey, the U.S. literary organization VIDA: Women in Literary Arts has 22 genders!

VIDA’s bizarre list of genders include “agender” (no gender), “bigender” (both male and female), “intersex” (neither male nor female?), “multigender”, “polygender”, and “transmisogyny constrained” (whatever that is).

Compared to New York City, however, VIDA is stone-age conservative. See “New York City government recognizes 31 genders“.

Truly, liberalism is a mental disorder of a magnitude hitherto underestimated in its pathology and severity.

H/t FOTM‘s CP

~Eowyn

