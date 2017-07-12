Lena Dunham is selling clothes, including the dress she wore when Hillary lost – proceeds go to baby butchers Planned Parenthood

I can only image the smells on these items. YUCK.

From Yahoo: Lena Dunham will be auctioning off the contents of her closet — and the proceeds of the sales will benefit Planned Parenthood. The New York Times reports that the 31-year-old actress will be listing 169 pieces from her wardrobe at the online consignment shop the RealReal, beginning on Monday.

While the RealReal takes a 30 percent cut of every sale, Dunham will be donating the entirety of her 70 percent profit to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The decision, she explained, came from a need to let go of the physical pieces that were simply not worth holding on to for the sake of memory.

Dunham told The NYT, “I realized I had been carrying around a lot of crap, both internally and externally.” She continued, “I always thought I was going to hoard all my clothes for my future daughter, and now I understand, especially being a woman with a reproductive illness, I may end up with an adopted son, I may end up with a daughter who doesn’t identify with her gender at birth. You can’t live for the future that does not yet exist. I have to take all this good fashion fortune I’ve had and spread it.”

Dunham’s clothing selection runs the gamut: There are epic red-carpet dresses, once-favorite vintage tees from off-duty days, and even items once worn on screen by her Girls character, Hannah Horvath. The sale is not only special because of its charitable nod but also for its personalized touch, as each item will come with a letter from Dunham explaining the item’s provenance and significance.

Some even come with the same sentiment from the designer him- or herself. The NYT exemplifies her 2013 Golden Globes gown from Zac Posen, writing, “Buy the Zac Posen gown she wore to the 2013 Golden Globes and you will hear about how she hyperventilated while wearing it, and had to be removed from it by Glenn Close and a pair of nail scissors.”

The pieces range in size from a 4 to a 12 and up. Prices begin at $35 (for ASOS pumps) and rise up to nearly $4,000 (for her Elizabeth Kenney Met Gala gown from this past year).

A longtime supporter of women’s rights, including the work of Planned Parenthood, Dunham told The NYT that “It’s a very, very challenging moment to be a woman in America. Planned Parenthood’s never been more essential. The work that I’ve done with them has really become front and center to my life, really as important to me as my art in a lot of ways.”

From Twitchy: “One particular item for sale is evidence of the soul-crushing pain Dunham experienced the night Hillary Clinton lost.”

