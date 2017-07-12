Dublin brothel offers Dolly the sex robot for $102/hr.

Robots are replacing not just low-skilled fast-food workers, and predicted to replace high-skilled professionals like lawyers and doctors, robots are beginning to make inroads into prostitution as well.

Sex dolls have gone beyond inflatable dolls with open mouths, like these displayed, along with an Obama blow-up doll, the Asia Adult Expo on August 22, 2010 in Macau (see below).

Instead of the crude facsimiles at the Asia Adult Expo, sex dolls are becoming more and more lifelike — like “Passion Dolly,” a silicone robot sex doll that a brothel in Dublin, Ireland rents out for £80 (about $102) an hour or £40 (about $51) for half an hour.

Megan Hill reports for the UK tabloid The Sun, July 9, 2017, that “Passion Dolly” is lifesize android with blonde hair, massive 32E boobs, an hourglass figure and eerily lifelike facial features of blue eyes and pouty lips. Described as “Ireland’s most realistic sex doll”, Passion Dolly arrived at the Dublin brothel, operated by two East European sex workers, less than a month ago and dozens of men “have already had their way with her.”

An import from the U.S., Dolly weighs 112 lbs., has a metal skeleton covered in silicone which enables it to be bent and twisted, and responds to “vibrations” moving like a human. The brothel’s ad on an adult website reads:

“Are you wasting money paying for sex… or watching porn? Why not have the full pleasure of having sex with the most beautiful girl whenever you want and as many times as you want? Passion Dolly is an ultra-realistic sex doll for your pleasure. She is made of either TPE or medical silicone and has a metal skeleton as internal structure to allow you to bend and twist the doll’s torso, head, arms and legs to pose in any sexual position you please.”

When customers arrive they will find Dolly lying on a bed in a dimly lit room. Condoms and tissues are also provided.

The brothel’s owners said they’ve had “Dolly” for about a month and “have had dozens of visitors, mostly Irish men and ranging in all ages. Some of them are a bit lonely, a few have social problems interacting with women, while others have a fascination with dolls.”

There are currently five makers of sex robots worldwide, with prices ranging from £4,000 ($5,138) to more than £12,000 ($15,415) for a “deluxe” model.

In a recent report, the Foundation for Responsible Robotics said that android sex dolls will become increasingly common over the next 10 years, and that in 50 years, sex dolls will move, talk spontaneously and have facial expressions that look truly human.

Some scientists warn that although “pleasure-bots” could provide help for people who find it hard to have intimate relationships – like those in care homes, and people with dementia or disabilities — there is a danger that the sex robots could lead to a decrease in real human relationships and, by objectifying children and women, encourage abuse, rape and pedophilia. They also urge politicians and the public to consider and resolve the ethical issues that sex robots will pose to society and relationships.

Dr. Noel Sharkey, a professor of artificial intelligence and robotics at the University of Sheffield in England, and Dr. Aimee van Wynsberghe, assistant professor in ethics and technology at a Dutch university, said governments need to introduce legislation to stop abuses of this technology. In particular, Professor Sharkey urges government to take preëmptive action against pedophile sex robots by banning their import into the UK.

A recent U.S. survey of 100 people found that two-thirds of males and a third of women aged 20-61 said they would have sex with a robot.

I wonder if, after they’re done, the men and women who had sex with a robot gaze down at the inanimate object they’d used and feel any shame that they have degraded and dehumanized themselves?

Readers’ comments on The Sun‘s Dolly article certainly confirm the survey’s findings, like the cynical comments by Hyon Kim and Gary Ferraro, which both received 4 “likes”:

“The doll cleans up better than the average girl you meet at the Pub.” “At least it’s a cheaper date compared to dating a real woman at least 3-5 times before she gives up the honey pot. No mind games, no problems. You’re still not guaranteed any snatch after spending a fortune on an air headed real girl.”

Reader has the best and wisest comment:

“This is why future robots will kill us.“

