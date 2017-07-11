We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 153rd Caption Contest!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

Although I agree with FOTM writer Dave’s characterization of this contest, “This one was hard, as there were so many great captions,” we nevertheless have a clear winner.

And the winner of FOTM’s 153rd Caption Contest, with three #1 votes, totaling 12 points, is . . .

RLJohnson77!

Here’s the winning caption:

Ken and Stephen T. McCarthy are in 2nd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

“Why of course you can burn this flag. Right after you remove it from your ass!” It turns out that these colors DO run… after Communist scum!

chemtrailssuck, David, EdK, Jurist and Zorro are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

“AAAUGH you big meanie, stay away from me with that flag, you might get freedom all over me!” The organizer told me the right wouldn’t fight back!!!!!! Come here boy and take your Red White and Blue enema like a man. “NO, YOU MISHEARD ME! I said I wanted a FAG up my butt!” Chasing Pussy

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, RLJohnson77!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

