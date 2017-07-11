President Trump retrieves Marine’s hat

While a President’s policies matter, symbols and gestures are also important and, oftentimes, convey more about the person.

In contrast to his predecessor, President Trump lit up the White House in red-white-blue on July 4th. Nor did President Trump slavishly wear the G-20 lapel pin but, as a true American patriot, wore his American flag pin at the recent G-20 Summit in Germany.

Here’s another difference between President Trump and Obama.

According to Marine Corps regulation MCO P1020.34F of the Marine Corps Uniform Regulations chapter 3, a male Marine is not allowed to carry an umbrella while in uniform.

But at a May 2013 press conference with visiting Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Obama forced a Marine to shield him from the light drizzle with an umbrella, thereby violating U.S. Marine Corps regulation.

Contrast how Obama treated Marines to President Trump.

On July 8, 2017, while boarding Marine One at a very windy Joint Base Andrews, President Trump noticed the wind had blown away the hat of a standing-at-attention Marine. So the Commander In Chief bent down to pick it up and placed the hat back on the head of the Marine.

By the way, the other Marine saluted President Trump. Why wasn’t the hatless Marine saluting his Commander in Chief?

See also “Trump touches face of amputee vet”.

H/t FOTM‘s Auntie Lulu and pigpen51

Eowyn

Advertisements