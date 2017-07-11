President Trump retrieves Marine’s hat

Posted on July 11, 2017 by | 4 Comments

While a President’s policies matter, symbols and gestures are also important and, oftentimes, convey more about the person.

In contrast to his predecessor, President Trump lit up the White House in red-white-blue on July 4th. Nor did President Trump slavishly wear the G-20 lapel pin but, as a true American patriot, wore his American flag pin at the recent G-20 Summit in Germany.

Here’s another difference between President Trump and Obama.

According to Marine Corps regulation MCO P1020.34F of the Marine Corps Uniform Regulations chapter 3, a male Marine is not allowed to carry an umbrella while in uniform.

But at a May 2013 press conference with visiting Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Obama forced a Marine to shield him from the light drizzle with an umbrella, thereby violating U.S. Marine Corps regulation.

Contrast how Obama treated Marines to President Trump.

On July 8, 2017, while boarding Marine One at a very windy Joint Base Andrews, President Trump noticed the wind had blown away the hat of a standing-at-attention Marine. So the Commander In Chief bent down to pick it up and placed the hat back on the head of the Marine.

By the way, the other Marine saluted President Trump. Why wasn’t the hatless Marine saluting his Commander in Chief?

See also “Trump touches face of amputee vet”.

H/t FOTM‘s Auntie Lulu and pigpen51

Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Make America Great Again, Military, Obama, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “President Trump retrieves Marine’s hat

  1. carly | July 11, 2017 at 6:15 am | Reply

    That brought a tear to my eye.

    Like

  2. Steven Broiles | July 11, 2017 at 7:00 am | Reply

    Trump proves, once again, that he does have class, despite what his detractors have said about him. As for the Marine whose hat he retrieved, maybe there is a regulation that a Marine may not salute anyone without his hat? IDK.

    Like

  3. marblenecltr | July 11, 2017 at 7:06 am | Reply

    I bet he treats those who would stop a bullet for his life with respect, not with the contempt shown them by a former candidate and Secretary of State.

    Like

  4. Anonymous | July 11, 2017 at 7:26 am | Reply

    No wonder left/liberal progressives don’t like Trump.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s