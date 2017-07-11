Pedophile Sex Rings Busted

July 11, 2017

Would this bust be happening under President Hillary Clinton?

The following news release from DHS seems to indicate a new determination in the law enforcement community to rescue this country from the brink of ruin.

CHILD EXPLOITATION 07/10/2017

26 arrested in southeastern Washington child predator sting

RICHLAND, Wash. – A multiagency law enforcement operation in Washington’s tri-cities area targeting individuals intending to sexually exploit children resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects, including five individuals with access to children at risk of being abused.

The operation, which took place July 5-10, was the result of a probe by the Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“The number of predators interested in sexual contact with minors is overwhelming and made clear by these targeted operations,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “Interagency cooperation is paramount in combatting this crime. We work tirelessly with our partners to protect our youth from these perpetrators.”

Undercover agents communicated online with individuals interested in sexually abusing children through various websites. The agents received hundreds of responses from would be perpetrators who agreed to meet with undercover detectives posing as children in order to engage in sexual activity…

Read more: https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/26-arrested-southeastern-washington-child-predator-sting

Considering Hillary and Bill Clinton’s connections with the “Lolita Express” it doesn’t seem likely that pedophile rings would be a priority if she were in office. 

 

4 responses to “Pedophile Sex Rings Busted

  1. Stephen T. McCarthy | July 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm | Reply

    Wow! Great news that this is now being taken seriously. I have to wonder if this isn’t meant also to serve a warning to the subhuman scum involved in the Pizzagate scandal.

    I don’t think this is the first warning shot to Podesta, et al. And I love that the Trump Administration appears to be working on this problem. Pedophilia and Abortion are my two #1 Hot Button topics, and there is NOTHING ELSE I would more like to see stopped!

    ~ D-FensDogG
    (link:] Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends

    Liked by 2 people

  2. lophatt | July 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm | Reply

    Yeah, I think Trump’s little dig on the social media at “Skippy” the other day was to let him know he’s in his sights. The idea of the release of emails was to show just how infected this disgusting mess is.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | July 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm | Reply

    There have been many other mass arrests of pedophiles across the U.S. since Trump became President.

    Not discounting these busts, but I sure hope the DOJ eventually works up from arresting these little rats to tackling the big rats of Pizzagate in D.C.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Anonymous | July 11, 2017 at 3:00 pm | Reply

    Happen under Hillary? In a word: No.

    Liked by 1 person

