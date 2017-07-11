Pedophile Sex Rings Busted

Would this bust be happening under President Hillary Clinton?

The following news release from DHS seems to indicate a new determination in the law enforcement community to rescue this country from the brink of ruin.

CHILD EXPLOITATION 07/10/2017

26 arrested in southeastern Washington child predator sting

RICHLAND, Wash. – A multiagency law enforcement operation in Washington’s tri-cities area targeting individuals intending to sexually exploit children resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects, including five individuals with access to children at risk of being abused.

The operation, which took place July 5-10, was the result of a probe by the Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“The number of predators interested in sexual contact with minors is overwhelming and made clear by these targeted operations,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “Interagency cooperation is paramount in combatting this crime. We work tirelessly with our partners to protect our youth from these perpetrators.”

Undercover agents communicated online with individuals interested in sexually abusing children through various websites. The agents received hundreds of responses from would be perpetrators who agreed to meet with undercover detectives posing as children in order to engage in sexual activity…

Considering Hillary and Bill Clinton’s connections with the “Lolita Express” it doesn’t seem likely that pedophile rings would be a priority if she were in office.

