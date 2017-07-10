Why I voted for Donald Trump

The final reason wasn’t my confidence in Donald – It was my certainty about Hillary
Unlike Barak Obama, Donald Trump’s past is unshielded and available for all to observe and research.
We can know and expect many things about Donald Trump, most of them good, but some possibly objectionable to ideologues on either end of the Liberal/Conservative spectrum. What we can’t predict is how Trumps skills will transfer into the challenges of the presidency. So there is some unpredictability about Donald Trump.
Like Donald, Hillary also has a history that can be studied.
Hillary has been active in international affairs for years, definitely long enough for us to make accurate predictions. We can see that if she became president, she would corrupt every part of our government to serve her personal desires. We can see that with the power of the oval office, anyone who opposed her or became inconvenient could be quietly removed (killed) in the same way she and Bill did all the way from Arkansas to DC.
So my vote for Donald was more importantly
a vote against Hillary.
My vote was not a NEVERHILLARY vote, although we had a belly full of Clintons, Obama, all the DC insiders for quite a while.
Being from NYC and being aware of Trump’s ability to succeed in a world-wide business environment which is even more competitive than the backstabbing U.S.Congress, and listening carefully to his values seeing his team, and watching his campaign, I was happy to vote for him.
There were a few kind of “viable” GOP contenders in the primary, but the debates revealed enough about the candidates and the totally screwed up MSM to seal the deal for me, (and many others, apparently)
It seems that every professional politician has to be in someone’s pocket in order to get into and stay in office.
Trump is unique.
Now I’m with Trump for the long haul, and I take every affront towards him personally.
I consider it my duty as a citizen of the U.S.A., and am awaiting his call to action.
Okay, but apart from that, why didn’t you vote for her? (Sarc.)
How does Donald Trump shock others? Although wealthy and well educated, his life involved working dealing with many wearing blue collars, not those living in a world of thought and idea production that is often far distant from physical reality. He did not go to law school and learn and practice how to most effectively address others to accomplish his goals. He dealt directly with others who all lived the same lives. It was labor, management, financial, and political interests being addressed at ground level with every party knowing the others well at ground level and relating accordingly. Others may not be comfortable dealing with this, but is necessary if we are to avoid the consequences of falling for the promises given us by those offering their sugar candy just before their rain storm.
The most frequent objection I have heard from my liberal friends is the remarks Donald made years ago about women letting him grab their private parts. Having played team sports, I know locker room talk, and put that into the category of a social mistake, and a wake up call for Trump the candidate. I have had to be forgiven for many sins in this life, and don’t intend to view Donald with a self-righteous eye. PS: He’s doing an amazing job so far.
One word: Benghazi
Amen brother.
Reblogged this on necltr and commented:
“We can ignore reality, but we cannot avoid the consequences of avoiding reality.” Ayn Rand
