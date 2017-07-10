This is Chiraq: Boy as young as 6 brandished handgun in neighborhood robbery

Kid will be lucky if he makes it to 15 years old.
From MyFoxChicago: Police are warning residents about a series of robberies last month in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, including one in which a young boy reportedly brandished a handgun.
In each incident, a group of three to nine male suspects have approached victims on the sidewalk, in parking lots or in the hallways of residential buildings and demanded or forcibly taken the victims’ property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
In the most recent robbery, a boy who was reportedly between 6 and 8 years old showed a silver handgun and demanded money, police said.
The hold-ups occurred:
At 7:57 p.m. June 28 in the 0-100 block of East 29th; At 6 p.m. June 26 in the 2900 block of South King; At 4:10 p.m. June 9 in the 0-100 block of West 30th; At 9:30 p.m. June 8 in the 2900 block of South King; At 8:30 p.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of South King; At 4:45 p.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of South Indiana; At 10:30 p.m. June 4 in the 2600 block of South Michigan; At 6 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of South Indiana; At 2:15 p.m. June 4 in the 2900 block of South Michigan; At 9 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South Michigan; and At 3 p.m. June 3 in the 2900 block of South King.
The suspects were described as males between 6 and 20 years old, police said.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.
DCG
In his 8 years in the WH, Obama, who claims Chicago as his second home town (after Honolulu), did nothing. Democrat mayor Emanuel did and continues to do nothing. But President Trump is doing something about Chicago’s gun homicide epidemic: https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/07/06/president-trump-forms-special-strike-force-against-chicagos-homicide-epidemic/
That fact must be repeatedly emphasized and Chicago’s citizens be made aware, because the MSM aren’t and won’t do it.
If, this doesn’t scare the bejesus our of you, nothing will. He would be one of the first to pull the trigger, he has no idea death is permenent. These kids nowadays have become so harden.
Concur– trigger finger still works the same.
I blame parents for this situation. And many young people today are fatalistic, and think of death in romantic terms. Very sad and not necessary.
“As the twig is bent, then, so the tree will grow”
When is the White race going to wake up to the , obvious fact, that the races are not the same, & they certainly , are not equal,..
