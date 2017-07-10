September 23 2017 – False Prophecy Alert!

The spiritual carpet baggers are at it again with a dooms day prophecy
Tired of the prophecy for sale crowd? Me too.
The latest is the 9/23/2017 Dooms Day prediction. In the coming months we will see the usual fear mongers hyping this date, and using the fear they generate to bump sales of survival food, survival gear and books.
It grieves me every time I see this thing start up again.
The video below offers a fair rebuttal to the Fear du Jour:
This video treats the subject with even handedness and generosity. The man is given credit for being possibly a good hearted Christian who has made a miscalculation.
Joel Richardson puts the last word on the subject with this well reasoned video:
Joel is much more generous than me. This kind of hoax is absolutely cruel to anyone who takes it seriously.
♞
Advertisements
Imminent doomsday, again? How many of those false predictions have we had? Just too much money to be made from peddling survival “doomsday” food, which of course is a contradiction as, by definition, one can’t survive doomsday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had a room mate in college who fell under one of these faker’s spell. He gave away everything and went to South Dakota. Never heard from him again. Maybe he’s on Hail Bop.
LikeLike