September 23 2017 – False Prophecy Alert!

Posted on July 10, 2017 by | 2 Comments

The spiritual carpet baggers are at it again with a dooms day prophecy

Tired of the prophecy for sale crowd? Me too. 

The latest is the 9/23/2017 Dooms Day prediction. In the coming months we will see the usual fear mongers hyping this date, and using the fear they generate to bump sales of survival food, survival gear and books.

It grieves me every time I see this thing start up again.

The video below offers a fair rebuttal to the Fear du Jour:

This video treats the subject with even handedness and generosity. The man is given credit for being possibly a good hearted Christian who has made a miscalculation.

Joel Richardson puts the last word on the subject with this well reasoned video:

Joel is much more generous than me. This kind of hoax is absolutely cruel to anyone who takes it seriously.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Fear Mongers and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “September 23 2017 – False Prophecy Alert!

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 10, 2017 at 1:44 pm | Reply

    Imminent doomsday, again? How many of those false predictions have we had? Just too much money to be made from peddling survival “doomsday” food, which of course is a contradiction as, by definition, one can’t survive doomsday.

    Liked by 3 people

    • lophatt | July 10, 2017 at 1:52 pm | Reply

      I had a room mate in college who fell under one of these faker’s spell. He gave away everything and went to South Dakota. Never heard from him again. Maybe he’s on Hail Bop.

      Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s