September 23 2017 – False Prophecy Alert!

The spiritual carpet baggers are at it again with a dooms day prophecy

Tired of the prophecy for sale crowd? Me too.

The latest is the 9/23/2017 Dooms Day prediction. In the coming months we will see the usual fear mongers hyping this date, and using the fear they generate to bump sales of survival food, survival gear and books.

It grieves me every time I see this thing start up again.

The video below offers a fair rebuttal to the Fear du Jour:

This video treats the subject with even handedness and generosity. The man is given credit for being possibly a good hearted Christian who has made a miscalculation.

Joel Richardson puts the last word on the subject with this well reasoned video:

Joel is much more generous than me. This kind of hoax is absolutely cruel to anyone who takes it seriously.

♞

