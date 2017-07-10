Report confirms government hostility to Christianity spiked under Obama

When Obama was elected POTUS, he promised to “fundamentally transform” America.

And transform he sure did — to the worse.

A new report confirms what many of us suspect — that the 8 years of Obama in the White House were hostile to Christianity, which spurred and encouraged anti-Christian forces in America, as seen in a whopping 76% increase in religious freedom violations since 2014. (Read the report in PDF format here.)

Although the 66-page Family Research Council report is entitled Hostility to Religion: The Growing Threat to Religious Liberty in America, the title really is a misnomer because it is not hostility to any and all religions. The surge in government hostility is directed not at Islam or Judaism or Buddhism or Satanism, but at one particular religion — Christianity. By logical inference and implication, that makes Barack Hussein Obama an anti-Christ.

That the 76% increase since 2014 in hostility to religion is specifically against Christians and Christianity is made clear in Todd Starnes’ Fox News report of June 29, 2017, in which he provides the following examples of government hostility to “religion”:

An 11-year-old student in Hattiesburg, Mississippi was penalized for mentioning Jesus in a Christmas poetry assignment.

A Christian acapella group at James Madison University was told they could not perform “Mary Did You Know” because it was religious. They were directed to only sing secular songs.

An Ohio library banned a Christian group from meeting to discuss natural marriage unless the group also included supports of same-sex marriage.

An Oklahoma bank was forced to remove religious Christmas decorations under orders from the Federal Reserve.

Allstate Insurance Company fired a Christian staffer for allegedly using a company laptop to write a column against homosexuality. The company said the column violated its diversity standards.

In 2011, the class president at Hampton High School in Tennessee wanted to deliver a prayer at graduation. The principal issued an edict that any child who attempted to pray would be stopped, escorted from the building by police and arrested.

Principal Frank Lay and Athletic Director Robert Freedom were charged with criminal contempt because they prayed over a meal. The pair was later found not guilty of violating an injunction banning the promotion of religious events at school.

San Diego firefighters were threatened with disciplinary action if they refused to participate in a gay pride parade. The firefighters were subjected to verbal abuse and sexual gestures during the parade.

A woman who rented out rooms in her home was sued after she refused to rent to a same-sex couple.

Family Research Council (FRC) president Tony Perkins said:

“The recent spike in government driven religious hostility is sad, but not surprising, especially considering the Obama administration’s antagonism toward biblical Christianity. This report is designed to quantify the threat to our First freedom and to challenge Americans to use their God-given freedoms to protect these freedoms we enjoy as Americans.”

Travis Weber, FRC’s director of the Center for Religious Liberty, said he hopes the report will be a wakeup call for all people of faith:

“In a society like ours, we must be the guardians of our own freedom. Anyone who desires freedom in the future must take note of what these trends tell us about our freedom right now – relative to where we have come from – in order to protect freedom from going forward.”

Perkins said the hostility to religion Christianity report underscores the legitimacy of the actions taken by President Trump to end polices in federal agencies that “fan the flames of this religious intolerance.” Perkins points out that despite the increase in hostility, there is some good news in “the growing courage of Christians, especially young Christians, to defend both their faith and their freedoms.”

~Eowyn

