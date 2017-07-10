George Lopez on Instagram: ‘Deport the Police’

Posted on July 10, 2017 by | 3 Comments

george lopez police

No one ever said that Lopez had mastered the concepts and tools of critical thinking. Or that he was even that funny.

From Blue Lives Matter: Actor-comedian George Lopez has a suggestion for the Trump administration about deportation to make the streets safer, except it’s not criminals he wants deported, it’s the police.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Lopez can be seen standing next to a wall with the words, “The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police.

He then added in a comment, “This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement , some still just beat you #gacho #georgelopezonhbo #TheWall ( @momorodriguez #gracias.”

Read the rest of the story here.

Lopez, the brave comedian that he is, has since set his Instagram account to private.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in crime, Culture War, Donald Trump, Hollywood liberals, Idiots, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, social media, Taxes, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “George Lopez on Instagram: ‘Deport the Police’

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 10, 2017 at 6:44 am | Reply

    George Lopez, whom I’d never found to be funny and don’t watch, draws an annual salary of $12M, and has a net worth of $35 million. https://www.celebritynetworth.com/richest-celebrities/richest-comedians/george-lopez-net-worth/

    If you watch this POS on TV or, incredibly, actually pay to see him perform, just stop.

    Like

  2. Anonymous | July 10, 2017 at 7:28 am | Reply

    Carlos Mencia is funnier.

    Like

  3. Kevin J Lankford | July 10, 2017 at 8:24 am | Reply

    A sad fact that there is as much corruption inside law enforcement as out side…But I do think most of them are legitimate U.S. citizens.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s