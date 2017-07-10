George Lopez on Instagram: ‘Deport the Police’

No one ever said that Lopez had mastered the concepts and tools of critical thinking. Or that he was even that funny.

From Blue Lives Matter: Actor-comedian George Lopez has a suggestion for the Trump administration about deportation to make the streets safer, except it’s not criminals he wants deported, it’s the police.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Lopez can be seen standing next to a wall with the words, “The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police.”

He then added in a comment, “This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement , some still just beat you #gacho #georgelopezonhbo #TheWall ( @momorodriguez #gracias.”

Lopez, the brave comedian that he is, has since set his Instagram account to private.

DCG

