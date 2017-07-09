Guess what President Trump wasn’t wearing at the G20 Summit

Here’s a clue:

Here’s another clue:

Here’s the answer:

Like a true American nationalist and patriot, President Trump wore an American-flag lapel pin instead of the G20 pin that all the other heads-of-state obligingly wore at the just-concluded 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

When he championed “America First” during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump really means it.

God bless President Donald “America First” Trump!

~Eowyn

