Guess what President Trump wasn’t wearing at the G20 Summit

Here’s a clue:
Here’s another clue:
Here’s the answer:
Like a true American nationalist and patriot, President Trump wore an American-flag lapel pin instead of the G20 pin that all the other heads-of-state obligingly wore at the just-concluded 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.
When he championed “America First” during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump really means it.
God bless President Donald “America First” Trump!
- Trump’s acceptance speech pivots on America & Americans first
- Jewish Anti-Defamation League says Trump’s ‘America First’ is anti-Semitic
- Neo-con Bill Kristol finds Trump’s ‘America First’ vulgar and embarrassing
