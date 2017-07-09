Actor Andrew Garfield States That He’s Gay ‘Without the Physical Act’

Um, no. Doesn’t work that way.

From Yahoo: Andrew Garfield is facing some major backlash following comments he made on Monday, in which he said, “I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act.”

The 33-year-old actor, who is currently starring as Prior Walter in a London production of Angels in America, opened up about how he prepared for his role as a gay man during a Q&A panel.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” the actor said, according to Gay Times Magazine. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area.”

Garfield went on to explain that he was concerned that he didn’t have a right “to play this wonderful gay role,” since he does not identify as gay, and said that performing the part was about “doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory.”

In detailing the ways in which he has been preparing for the iconic part, Garfield mentioned that he has been dedicating a lot of time to watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, and explained that, every Sunday, he would “have eight friends over, and we would just watch Ru.”

“This is my life outside of this play,” Garfield explained. “I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act—that’s all.”

While the intent behind Garfield’s off-handed remarks is up for debate, many were offended by the statement, arguing that the star was suggesting that watching Drag Race was the extent of gay culture. The argument was also made that Garfield’s comments reflected an attitude of cultural appropriation and historical ignorance.

Actor Scott Evans responded to the actors comments on Twitter, writing, “Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth.”

Another user wrote that Garfield “has a very limited view of what being gay ACTUALLY is.”

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

