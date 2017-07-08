Effort to bar child marriage in California runs into opposition

If you’re going to allow minors to “choose” their sex and mess with their biology because they “deserve” it, then they are certainly entitled to make other adult decisions.
From SF Chronicle: A Bay Area legislator was shocked when he learned from a young constituent that while Californians cannot legally consent to sex until they are 18, they can — with the permission of a parent and a judge’s order — get married at any age, even if their spouse is many years older.
“I thought, that can’t be true in California,” said state Sen. Jerry Hill, a Democrat from San Mateo. “We found that it is true in California and true in many states throughout the country.”
But Hill’s resulting proposal to bar juveniles from getting hitched has been watered down after it prompted strong objections from civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.
As the emotional fight unfolds in Sacramento, there’s no agreement even about a basic piece of information — how many minors get married each year in California. People who want to limit such marriages say the total is in the thousands, while those who oppose the bill say that’s vastly inflated.
The state doesn’t keep such numbers, and even efforts to change that are running into resistance.
Within the past year, elected officials in several states have pushed to restrict juvenile marriage, with a law passed last month limiting matrimony by minors in New York to 16- and 17-year-olds who have become legal adults emancipated from their parents, and one in Texas holding the line at age 17 — with a judge’s permission.
Hill wanted California to set a strict line at age 18, but the effort encountered swift opposition from fellow legislators, as well as groups that include the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
While SB273 is still alive and moving through legislative committees, amendments have removed any age restriction. The measure in its current form increases family court oversight to ensure that a minor’s marriage isn’t coerced, including a requirement that judges interview individuals privately.
It’s a compromise, Hill said, but still a positive step. “It’s our responsibility to protect those kids,” he said.
Among those disappointed by the result of the compromise is Sara Tasneem of El Sobrante, who said the amended bill won’t help children and will only make elected officials feel like they did something.
Tasneem was 15 when her father, who belonged to a cult in Southern California, introduced her to a man 13 years her senior. She was forced to marry the 28-year-old in a religious ceremony that evening. Six months later, at 16, she was pregnant and legally married in a civil ceremony in Reno.
“A person who marries a 15-year-old, there’s obviously something wrong,” said Tasneem, now 36. “Putting that label of husband and wife makes something disgusting and not OK seem normal and OK.”
As a teenager, Tasneem dreamed of becoming a lawyer. Instead, she became a mother, with two children by age 19. She would ultimately defy her husband and return to school, and later file for divorce.
“Once you leave your childhood, there’s no going back to it,” said Tasneem, now a business student at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. “All those opportunities and freedom of being a child are gone.”
Activists aiming to stop such marriages say they occur across demographic groups, spurred by religious reasons, cultural norms, pregnancy, financial incentives or, in some cases, to protect someone from statutory-rape accusations because marriage circumvents the age-of-consent requirement.
Nationally, about 5 of every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17 were married as of 2014, according to U.S. census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center — figures that don’t specify where the marriages occurred. Activists for age restrictions estimate that California sees about 3,000 marriages per year that include a minor.
The ACLU and other opponents say that estimate is inflated, noting that just 44 petitions for juvenile marriage were filed in Los Angeles County — which has a population just above 10 million — over the past five years.
The focus of efforts should be on abusive and coerced relationships, regardless of marital status, said Phyllida Burlingame of the ACLU’s Northern California chapter.
Why not let the children run the country? A sure way for the US go to hell!
Minor girls being sold to older males is common in parts of Mexico and
now thanks to immigrant invasion in California. One father sold his
15 year old daughter to another man for the promise of a case of beer,
which was never delivered. The father went to the local police in
California about the non-delivery. When arrested for selling his
daughter, the father explained that such practices were common
in the region of Mexico where he came from.
We should not be allowing children to decide their sex and we should not allow children under the age of 18 to marry. What we are seeing creep into this country is the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. There are only 2 countries that have not signed on to this UN controlled initiative which when adopted takes away all parental rights to decisions made for their children and also gives the UN control over your countries welfare programs. The 2 countries that have not adopted this UN agenda are the US and Somalia. Obama and Hillary tried REALLY hard to get this passed in the US but were not successful but you see what they are doing????? It is being passed by piece meal so at the end of the day the agenda gets adopted in our country without ever approving the UN Convention. WAKE UP. They always get what they want one way or the other.
This is exactly what Kinsey had in mind with his fraudulent sex reports. They were lies designed to influence public opinion and policy, to normalize homosexuality and sex with children. Kinsey was warned that his methodology was critically flawed, but he knew what he was doing.
He was back by Margaret Sanger and the rest of the secular, and even religious, humanist crowd, who hated God and purposed to attack His bulwark, the family. By twisting the meaning of the Separation clause of the 1st Amendment they have succeeded all too well.
So now this Dem legislator finds out first hand the satanic roots of his own party. Hopefully it will be an life-changing eye-opener.
Despite how bad things are, we now have an opportunity to work. Let us “work while there is still light.”
Why not give children the right to vote and hold any political office? Governor of California?
Kids under 18 should not decide anything!! What a mess I was at that age. I am lucky to be alive at 60 years old.
Just as a note, I always dislike seeing the word “allow” used in connection with “government”. We derive our rights from God, the government either supports those or opposes them, but they do not bring them into being.
Society either supports ideas such as this or it doesn’t. The governments of those societies may be the instruments of control used to enforce or oppose the society’s wishes.
That said, as a society, we’ve attached arbitrary ages to when we recognize people as adults in making decisions. These vary from state to state. It seems to me that these “marriages” are a technical way to get around laws designed to protect children.
I agree with “Paul” (above) that this is just a little too convenient. In all of these social engineered changes language is important. That is why we have the buzzwords and catch phrases. Don’t repeat them.
“But Hill’s resulting proposal to bar juveniles from getting hitched has been watered down after it prompted strong objections from civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.”
So according to the degenerate ACLU, although children under age 18 don’t have the right to vote, the ACLU thinks kids age 1-17 have the “civil right” to marry. I can just see pedophiles and pederasts salivating over legalizing child-adult marriages — the way to legalize pedophilia is to “marry” the child, female or male (“gay” marriage).
Sort of begs question of their motives, eh? I’m sure it’s “all about the children”. I mean, really! Just step back and look at this. Western Civilization left beastiality and now they want to force a return. Who would want to do this to Western Civilization…..? Oh, I know.
