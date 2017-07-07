Leftwing Lunacy: Paving roads is racist

Posted on July 7, 2017 by | Leave a comment

Caroline Criado-Perez is a Brazilian-born British feminist activist and journalist, heaped with honors:

  • In 2013, Perez was named one of BBC’s 100 Women.
  • In 2015, at age 36, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) ‘For services to Equality and Diversity, particularly in the Media’.

This is a recent tweet posted by Criado-Perez (retweeted by InfoWars reporters Paul Joseph Watson):

“Also spending money on roads instead of welfare is literally choosing rich white men over everyone else — they are the ones who drive.”

Bet you didn’t know that only rich white men drive.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Insanity, Judaism/Jews, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Radical feminists, Welfare and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s