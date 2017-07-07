Leftwing Lunacy: Paving roads is racist

Caroline Criado-Perez is a Brazilian-born British feminist activist and journalist, heaped with honors:
- In 2013, Perez was named one of BBC’s 100 Women.
- In 2015, at age 36, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) ‘For services to Equality and Diversity, particularly in the Media’.
This is a recent tweet posted by Criado-Perez (retweeted by InfoWars reporters Paul Joseph Watson):
“Also spending money on roads instead of welfare is literally choosing rich white men over everyone else — they are the ones who drive.”
Bet you didn’t know that only rich white men drive.
~Eowyn
