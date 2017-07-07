Leftwing Lunacy: Paving roads is racist

Caroline Criado-Perez is a Brazilian-born British feminist activist and journalist, heaped with honors:

In 2013, Perez was named one of BBC’s 100 Women.

In 2015, at age 36, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) ‘For services to Equality and Diversity, particularly in the Media’.

This is a recent tweet posted by Criado-Perez (retweeted by InfoWars reporters Paul Joseph Watson):

“Also spending money on roads instead of welfare is literally choosing rich white men over everyone else — they are the ones who drive.”

Bet you didn’t know that only rich white men drive.

~Eowyn

