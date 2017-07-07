Danish State TV burns effigy of President Trump

In 2015, a YouGov poll conducted for the Danish publication Metroxpress found that 1 in 2 or 50% of Danish citizens favored a cap on the number of Muslims permitted to live in Denmark. The poll, which specifically addressed immigration from non-Western countries, also found one in four Danes do not want the country’s population to be more than 5% Muslim. (International Business Times)

Denmark’s total population is less than 6 million, which means 1 in 2 Danes do not want the number of Muslims in Denmark to exceed 300,000.

Danish nationalists want even less.

In July 2016, as reported by the AP (via US News & World Report), officials of Denmark’s second largest political party — the anti-immigrant Danish People’s Party (DPP) — said the 270,000 Muslims in Denmark at the time posed a severe risk of harboring sympathizers to the Islamic State militant group, and that the party’s goal is to see Muslim immigrants in Denmark “as close to zero as possible.” As DPP immigration spokesman Martin Henriksen put it:

“Islam is a belligerent religion. One should not be blind that many who commit terror find inspiration in Islam. That is why there is a connection between the number of Muslims in a country and the general security risk.”

The DPP was condemned by Denmark’s largest party, the Social Democrats, and compared to — HORRORS! — then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Social Democrat lawmaker Lars Aslan Rasmussen, whose father is Muslim, said the Danish People’s Party’s position is “far out” and amounted to “religious discrimination, religious apartheid.” Although compared to Sweden (see “Sweden on brink of civil war: 61 no-go Muslim zones; police chief pleads for help“), Denmark has experienced relatively less violence from Islamic migrants, nevertheless in February 2015, a Danish gunman of Palestinian descent killed a filmmaker and a guard at a synagogue and wounded five police officers before being fatally shot himself. Denmark is also where Muslim migrants torture and kill cats for fun.

But none of that matters. Instead, to the Danish government, it is President Trump who is evil for installing a TEMPORARY travel ban of people from countries that are home to terrorists, i.e., Muslim-majority Middle-East countries.

And so, on June 23, 2017, taxpayer-financed Danish State TV (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) and Danish Radio celebrated Midsummer by burning a life-size effigy of President Trump in a bonfire.

Danish State TV told its viewers that the Trump effigy was burned as a “symbol of all the evil men in the world”. (10News)

When and if Denmark ever appeals to NATO or the United States for help with their Muslim “migrants,” America should turn a deaf ear and remind them of their malicious Trump-effigy burning.

~Eowyn

