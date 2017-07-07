CNN threatens maker of Trump wrestling GIF; Alt-Media vows revenge

On Sunday morning, July 2, 2017, President Trump tweeted a photoshopped GIF of him downing a wrestler whose face bore the CNN logo.

That’s CNN — the peddler of fake news, whose producer recently admitted on Project Veritas’ hidden camera that the network’s Trump-Russia story is ‘bullshit’ fake news, and contemptuously describes American voters as “Stupid as shit”.

Thin-skinned CNN went on the war path to track down the source of the Trump wrestler GIF to a Reddit poster, rumored to be a 15-year-old teen, who calls himself HanAssholeSolo (HAS). The network’s investigative KFile team then uncovered HAS’s real identity by using identifying information of key biographical details HAS had posted on Reddit and a Facebook search.

On July 4, two days after Trump’s tweet, CNN published an article written by Andrew Kaczynski, the head of CNN’s KFile team — “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF“. In the article, Kaczynski describes how his KFile team uncovered HAS’s real identity and contacted HAS, after which HAS publicly apologized for the GIF and confirmed his identity.

Kaczynski writes:

“In the interview [with CNN], ‘HanA**holeSolo’ sounded nervous about his identity being revealed and asked to not be named out of fear for his personal safety and for the public embarrassment it would bring to him and his family.”

Despite the fact that HAS apologized to CNN for the GIF — which HAS is under no obligation to do, as he was simply exercising his Constitutional First Amendment right of free speech when he made the GIF — CNN (via Kacsynski) still threatens to dox (publicly reveal the identity) HAS if he does not behave properly in the future:

“CNN is not publishing ‘HanA**holeSolo’s’ name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same. CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

Kacsynski also claims that HansAssholeSolo is not 15 but a middle-aged man — which may or may not be true, as there is no way for us to verify the claim, unless HAS actually comes forth and reveals his age and identity.

Kacsynski’s threat was followed by an official statement from CNN:

As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange points out, CNN and Kacsynski’s standing threat to dox HansAssholeSolo if he ever so much as make fun of CNN again is illegal. According to New York Penal Law §135.60, CNN’s threat is coercion in the second degree and a class A misdemeanor. PEN §135.60 states:

A person is guilty of coercion in the second degree when he or she compels or induces a person to engage in conduct which the latter has a legal right to abstain from engaging in, or to abstain from engaging in conduct in which he or she has a legal right to engage, or compels or induces a person to join a group, organization or criminal enterprise which such latter person has a right to abstain from joining, by means of instilling in him or her a fear that, if the demand is not complied with, the actor or another will:

1. Cause physical injury to a person; or

2. Cause damage to property; or

3. Engage in other conduct constituting a crime; or

4. Accuse some person of a crime or cause criminal charges to be instituted against him or her; or

5. Expose a secret or publicize an asserted fact, whether true or false, tending to subject some person to hatred, contempt or ridicule; or

6. Cause a strike, boycott or other collective labor group action injurious to some person’s business; except that such a threat shall not be deemed coercive when the act or omission compelled is for the benefit of the group in whose interest the actor purports to act; or

7. Testify or provide information or withhold testimony or information with respect to another’s legal claim or defense; or

8. Use or abuse his or her position as a public servant by performing some act within or related to his or her official duties, or by failing or refusing to perform an official duty, in such manner as to affect some person adversely; or

9. Perform any other act which would not in itself materially benefit the actor but which is calculated to harm another person materially with respect to his or her health, safety, business, calling, career, financial condition, reputation or personal relationships.

The backlash against CNN-Kacsynski’s threat is swift and furious:

(1) On July 4, 2017, the chat forum 4chan‘s very resourceful /pol/ politically incorrect section declared war on CNN, vowing to utterly destroy the network. Here’s their “Declaration of War on CNN“:

“Sirs and madams, Herein contained in this post is /pol/’s formal declaration of war against CNN. Your news agency has for years produced propaganda designed to brainwash the public at large into your sick worldview, and has non-stop endlessly harassed the good men and women of our website and in the right-wing at large. Your latest threat to dox an individual for creating a harmless meme is just another example of your malignant nature and the urgent need to shut your organization down for good. That is why the ascendant nation of /pol/ has unanimously agreed that all of our resources will be put to the goal of ending your reign of terror. Do not take this lightly. We have the best cyber hackers in the world. We have access to memes that will forever damage the psyche of your company and its employees. We could bring you to heel with zero casualties if we so wanted. As such, we are offering you a chance to surrender now by our terms. -Total surrender/ dismantlement of CNN and its sister companies and investigative organs

-Criminal prosecution by an impartial tribunal to accordingly sentence everyone involved in CNN and its crimes

-Immediate retraction of all hit pieces and false stories against the President of the United States along with an apology

-Cede all of CNN’s current economic and fiduciary assets to a private fund organized by representatives of /pol/ to be used for the development of new, alternative media organizations which will replace CNN

-Well-written apology to the person CNN threatened to dox You have one week from the time of this posting. Our people will make certain that you see this message. Remember, we are anonymous. We do not forgive and we do not forget. We’re waiting.”

And as promised, 4chan and other netcitizens delivered and will continue to exact retribution against CNN.

(2) On July 4, a 4chan poster discovered that Andrew Kaczynski follows the Church of Satan on Twitter. Is Kaczynski, like John Podesta, also a spirit-cooker?

(3) On July 5, netcitizens gave Andrew Kaczynski a taste of his own “dox” medicine by posting Kaczynski’s personal info. to pastebin and here.

(4) Someone did the research and discovered CNN is an All Jew Network, which defies the law of probability (click image below to enlarge):

(5) Reporting for the liberal Daily Caller on July 5, 2017, Betsy Rothstein claims that CNN staff have had their home addresses published and received anti-Semitic threats and accusations:

“Several anchors and reporters at CNN have had their home addresses published and have received threats of rape and other violence in the wake of a story published by Andrew Kaczynski . . . . Anti-network trolls are encouraging viewers to wrongly accuse CNN staffers of pedophilia and child pornography. There is also ‘tons of anti-Semitism.’”

Indeed, a 4chan posted this list of home addresses of six CNN hosts and correspondents.

(6) Meme-makers got busy and created even more Trump vs. CNN pictures and GIFs. If the network had a hissy fit over the Trump wrestling GIF, this compilation is sure to give CNN honchos a stroke:

In this war, my bets are on 4chan.

Bring out the popcorn!

See also:

H/t Jim Stone and FOTM‘s MCA, MomOfIV, and Will Shanley.

~Eowyn

