Thursday Funny: Can you find the suspect hiding in this photo?

The Halifax branch of the England’s West Yorkshire Police were searching for a man they wanted to interview.

The police went to his home to find the man.

See if you can spot the man in the pic below.

West Yorkshire Police posted the pic and this message on Facebook:

“A male in Calderdale who was wanted by Police decided to try hide this morning when they went to his property looking for him. You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him – he will not be winning any awards for hide and seek champion soon!!!”

Like some animals, the wanted man thinks if he can’t see you, then you can’t see him.

He must have a tiny head and tiny IQ like this Thanksgiving turkey:

