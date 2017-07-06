Sweden on brink of civil war: 61 no-go Muslim zones; police chief pleads for help

Dan Eliasson, a Swedish lawyer and long-time civil servant, has been Sweden’s National Police Commissioner since January 1, 2015.

Michael Töpffer reports for the Swedish daily newspaper Expressen that more than a year ago, on February 10, 2016, during a panel discussion on terrorist threats at the Swedish Jurist Assembly in Stockholm, National Police Chief Dan Eliasson admitted that crime has become so severe that police could no longer guarantee safety in parts of Sweden, including in the capital Stockholm:

“I have been surprised after I became national police chief how bad it is in certain areas during the evenings. If we do not contain this development, I am completely convinced that not only traditional crime but also radicalization and terror will increase in our society…. No, I cannot guarantee the security is there. We have resources, we act, but I cannot guarantee security in these areas. It is difficult.”

Eliasson identified 14 radicalized areas where conditions are so bad that police have to deploy two patrol cars “when we enter” those areas “because otherwise the car is vandalized and it’s impossible to do the job and it is obviously incredibly worrying.”

A year later, the situation has worsened.

In June 2017 at a press conference, National Police Commissioner Eliasson pleaded for help:

“Help us, help us! We need the local councils with us. We must do more together to turn this crisis around. The number of at-risk areas has increased. In some areas, it has gotten worse.”

That same month, on June 21, 2017, Anders Holm Nielsen reports for Nyheder that the Swedish police, in a new report Exposed Areas 2017, said that 61 areas in Sweden are deemed “vulnerable” because they have major problems with crime, unemployment and distrust of authorities:

In those areas, there are about 5,000 criminals spread over 200 criminal networks.

In the worst areas, 15-25 year olds account for the majority of crimes, and children as young as 10 are trained to bring weapons and drugs to older criminals.

Government workers in several places can not work without police protection. “Even with police protection, work can be a challenge as the police officers are also attacked.

In some areas, due to violence, vandalism, threats and extortion, insurance companies refuse to insure local businesses, which are forced to close.

Repeating police chief Eliasson’s plea, Swedish police ask for help from other actors in local areas, saying that the deteriorating public security situation can not be improved without the help from parents, religious communities and voluntary organizations.

Reporting for Breitbart London on June 29, 2017, Chris Tomlinson writes that there are now 61 no-go zones in Sweden, many of which are heavily migrant-populated. Tynnered, a suburb in Gothenburg, is a new addition to the list after cases of car burnings and shootings. Eliasson warned if the trend persists and crime continues to increase, then the social contract could break down in Sweden.

To make matters even worse, although the Swedish interior ministry has promised to hire more police officers, many Swedish police departments are facing an exodus of officers, especially in no-go areas:

According to one report published last year, 80% of Swedish police are considering leaving the force due to issues ranging from violence against them in no-go areas to lack of holiday time and poor funding.

The lack of staff has forced the last remaining police station in Kista, a suburb of Stockholm, to close.

In Rinkeby, one of the most infamous no-go areas in Stockholm, authorities have tried to build a new, fortress-like police station, but the government has been unable to secure a building contractor to complete the station as many fear being attacked.

Tomlinson writes:

“Despite the fact the Swedish government refuses to keep statistics on the national origin of suspects, many in Sweden have suspected that migrants make up a large proportion of criminals. The suspicion was confirmed earlier this year when police officer Peter Springare wrote on Facebook that the vast majority of criminal cases that crossed his desk were committed by migrants.”

According to a June 24, 2017 report by 10news.one:

The Swedish government has lost large areas to Islamist militias — “no-go zones” (utenforskap) where Swedish law has been replaced with a mixture of the law of the jungle and Islamic sharia law. The only reason why Sweden, this formerly peaceful and safe country, has not yet devolved into large-scale armed conflicts is because Sweden’s “progressive” government is not putting up any real resistance against the Islamists.

“no-go zones” (utenforskap) where Swedish law has been replaced with a mixture of the law of the jungle and Islamic sharia law. The only reason why Sweden, this formerly peaceful and safe country, has not yet devolved into large-scale armed conflicts is because Sweden’s “progressive” government is not putting up any real resistance against the Islamists. Police chief Lars Alversjø said “There is lawlessness in parts of Stockholm” and that “ The legal system , which is a pillar in every democratic society, is collapsing in Sweden .”

, which is a pillar in every democratic society, .” The Swedish Security Service (Säkerhetspolisen – abbreviated as Säpo), recently warned that the country is crawling with “thousands of Islamists” who share the Islamic State’s ideology .

that . Per Magnus Ranstorp, a researcher of terrorism and radicalization at the Swedish National Defense College, said that “In the worst areas extremists have taken over. The whole sense of justice and peace are threatened by the fact that the police is breaking down and it’s only getting worse. Sweden is in a disastrous situation.”

Researcher Johan Patrik Engellau believes the situation in Sweden may be far worse than even what government officials are willing to admit. In an article earlier this year, he wrote:

“I’m afraid it is the end for the well-organised, decent, and egalitarian Sweden we have known up to now. Personally, I would not be surprised if a form of civil war occurs. In some places, the civil war has probably already begun.“

10news.one balefully concludes:

“The fact remains that Sweden’s political elite is nowhere near taking such decisive action, as it has not even started to openly speak out about these problems. Therefore Sweden will very soon need help from abroad. Police chief Dan Eliasson’s prayer for help only included potential partners inside Sweden, but very soon the international community will have to intervene if a humanitarian catastrophe is to be avoided.“

Indeed, instead of confronting and dealing with the breakdown of law and order across Sweden, taxpayer-financed Danish State TV (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) and Danish Radio, on June 23, 2017, celebrated Midsummer by burning a life-size effigy of President Trump in a bonfire, as a “symbol of all the evil men in the world”. (10News)

