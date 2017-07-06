President Trump forms special strike force against Chicago’s homicide epidemic

Throughout the Obama years, nearly every week FOTM‘s DCG has been chronicling the city of Chicago’s doleful shooting homicide statistics, the most recent being today’s post, “This is Chiraq: More than 100 shot over Fourth of July Weekend“.

Those statistics clearly demonstrate that the gun-control city’s epidemic of murder and shooting is beyond the control of both the city government, headed by useless mayor Rahm Emanuel, as well as the Illinois state government.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump had indicated that if elected, he would do something to help America’s black inner cities. Singling out Chicago, Trump promised he would send in “the Feds” to help reduce the city’s murder rate.

Now, the federal government finally is doing something to help Chicago, no thanks to Barack Obama, who began his political career and rise in Chicago — the birthplace of his wife, Michelle.

Fox News reports that on June 30, 2017, decrying the crime epidemic on Chicago streets, President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the federal government is sending about 20 additional U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents the city.

Trump tweeted that “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!”

For his part, AG Sessions told “Fox & Friends” that Chicago police are “demoralized” and city politics are not working, and that the Department of Justice is assisting: “We’ll have an impact in reducing shootings in Chicago. Murders are way, way too high.”

Sessions subsequently released a written statement saying “The Trump Administration will not let the bloodshed go on; we cannot accept these levels of violence,” and that the Trump administration has created the Chicago Gun Strike Force and is sending “20 more permanent ATF agents to Chicago, reallocating federal prosecutors and prioritizing prosecutions to reduce gun violence” and working with law enforcement partners.

The new set of ATF agents will work with counterparts from the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police on the new Chicago Gun Strike Force to solve shootings and arrest gun traffickers, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Included in the strike force are prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office and Cook County state’s attorney’s office, who will decided whether suspects in gun crime should be charged in state or federal court. Anthony Riccio, head of the Chicago Police Department’s organized crime unit, said: “The goal is the prosecute as many of these guys as possible federally where they will serve longer prison terms.”

~Eowyn

