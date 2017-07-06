Murder Me Elmo – Ramadan Edition

Posted on July 6, 2017 by | 4 Comments

CNN uses Elmo to put a friendly face on the muslim invasion

Murder Me Elmo

In another cynical display of mendacity, FNN (Fake Network News) uses a beloved muppet character to lie to innocent children about the true nature of the “migrants” flooding Europe.

4 responses to “Murder Me Elmo – Ramadan Edition

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 6, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Reply

    How despicable, using Elmo to brainwash kids.
    TD: Is that “Murder Me” Elmo doll for real?

    • lophatt | July 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm | Reply

      “Refugees”? How about “illegal aliens”? This has to be a satire. Even the CIA-owned MSM isn’t that cheeky. Why would any sane person be in favor of this?

  2. traildustfotm | July 6, 2017 at 3:14 pm | Reply

    No, it’s not real, thankfully. It’s a humorous take on Tickle Me Elmo, devised in Adobe Illustrator by some wise guy.

