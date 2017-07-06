As if you needed another reason to loathe Shannon Watts: Trump is racist to support Charlie Gard’s cause

shannon watts twitter

Her organization vows to protect children. Yet her Trump Derangement Syndrome proves she is nothing but a partisan hack that will trot out any narrative for exploitation.

2 responses to “As if you needed another reason to loathe Shannon Watts: Trump is racist to support Charlie Gard’s cause

  1. Dr. Eowyn | July 6, 2017 at 4:48 am | Reply

    Racism, again? Y.A.W.N.
  2. Glenn47 | July 6, 2017 at 5:09 am | Reply

    As soon as they bring race into the conversation, we know we have won.

